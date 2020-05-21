Is it safe to swim in the sea during the coronavirus pandemic?

Photo credit: Paul Viant - Getty Images

The last few months have made us think twice about a lot of things, for instance should you be wearing gloves in the supermarket, due to the coronavirus pandemic? Is it safe to meet up with friends and family during the lockdown?

Now, as some elements of the lockdown have been eased (and as temperatures soar to an Ibiza-rivalling heat) and people are starting to spend more time outdoors, another question we're keen to have answered is this: is it safe to swim in large bodies of water, such as the sea, a lido or a pond?

Luckily, experts have weighed in and the general consensus appears to be that (as long as you follow social distancing measures while getting in and out of any pool, sea etc.) that it generally seems okay – but nothing is 100% certain. Of course, like with anything, it's a personal choice.

As reported by the LA Times, Paula Cannon, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, said, "I can’t say it’s absolutely 100% zero risk, but I can tell you that it would never cross my mind to get COVID-19 from a swimming pool or the ocean – it's extraordinarily unlikely that this would happen.”



Cannon's sentiments were echoed by another expert, Karin B. Michels, chair of UCLA’s Department of Epidemiology, who said, "There is no data that somebody got infected this way [with coronavirus]."

"I’m not concerned about the ocean and large lakes," she continued. "The dilution effect is so humongous that I don’t think there is a risk that anybody gets infected this way."

At present, the NHS haven't released any specific guidelines relating to swimming.

The federal Centers for Disease Control however, have said that there's no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be "spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas."

So there you have it, for now it's a (tentative) yes to a splash in the sea.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

