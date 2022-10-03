Safe Pro Group's Airborne Response Completes Over 500 Drone Flights in Support of Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery Efforts

Safe Pro Group Inc.
·4 min read

Drone Teams Working with Critical Infrastructure Providers to Help Assess Damage, Aid in Power Restoration Efforts and Process Insurance Claims in the Aftermath of Major Disaster

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its Airborne Response ("Airborne") subsidiary, a leading provider of mission-critical aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS), has completed more than 500 drone flights in southwest Florida on behalf of enterprise customers supporting response, relief, and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Ian.

Safe Pro Group Inc., Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Press release picture
Safe Pro Group Inc., Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Press release picture

Overcoming immense logistical challenges associated with rising floodwaters, and damage to critical infrastructure including closed roads and widespread power outages, Airborne's teams are working with customers to restore electric service, telecommunications, and shelter to millions of Floridians affected by the storm.

"The type of support we are providing in the wake of hurricane Ian is exactly why Airborne Response was created back in 2016," says Christopher Todd, Founder and President of Airborne Response. "I am incredibly proud of the resiliency of our flight teams as they battle immense challenges and obstacles, working to provide the mission-critical aerial intelligence needed by our customers to safely restore services to millions of Floridians impacted by this unprecedented storm."

Immediately after the storm, Mr. Todd personally toured Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties to assess damage from the storm and how it will impact UAS flight operations. Airborne Response continues to work with its enterprise customers in property insurance as well as those responsible to managing critical infrastructure including utilities and telecommunications, to improvise and implement new tactics to provide flight services in the hardest hit areas.

"We need to ensure the safety and security of our personnel while also exceeding service expectations of our customers," says Todd. "This can be a difficult process in the wake of a major disaster, but we are starting to see early signs of stabilization in the area which will allow us to ramp up the pace and scope of our operations."

Airborne Response provides aerial imagery and insights to leading energy, telecommunications, and insurance firms to help prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex emergencies and major natural disasters such as hurricanes. Airborne specializes in deploying resources into the hardest-hit areas to collect, assess and disseminate aerial imagery of disruption or damage to critical infrastructure. The Company was acquired by Safe Pro Group Inc. in September 2022.

"The devastation brought on by Hurricane Ian is immense, and that is why we are honored and humbled by the dedication of the Airborne Response team as their crews strive to help Florida recover from this deadly natural disaster," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO, Safe Pro Group, Inc. "The rapid response to hurricanes is yet another clear demonstration of how drones and related technology can help protect property and save lives in the face of all types of adversity."

For more information about Safe Pro Group, please visit www.safeprogroup.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. was formed by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and commercial sectors to assess and help Government and Enterprise clients respond to disruptive new technologies and new threats. Safe Pro Group, through its portfolio of safety and security companies is currently serving the needs of domestic and international organizations in the Commercial, Military, Law Enforcement and Humanitarian sectors. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is the leading provider of mission critical aerial intelligence using National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response partners with leading U.S. drone manufacturers and solutions providers to help industry and government innovate with the highest levels of cyber and data security. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group, Inc a U.S. safety and security solutions dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: https://airborneresponse.com/.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
mike@mwgco.net

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718440/Safe-Pro-Groups-Airborne-Response-Completes-Over-500-Drone-Flights-in-Support-of-Hurricane-Ian-Response-and-Recovery-Efforts

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d