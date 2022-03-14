Safe Orthopaedics





Safe Orthopaedics announces the signature of an agreement with the Clinicpartner buying group in Germany







Serving over 200 hospitals in Germany

Validation of the Ready-to-Use Model









Eragny-sur-Oise, France, March 10th, 2022 17h45 CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of Ready-To-Use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, announces an exclusive agreement with the Clinicpartner buying group in Germany to supply their partner hospitals with it’s ready-to-use spinal implants and instruments solutions.

Serving over 200 hospitals across Germany, Clinicpartner hospitals are responsible for over 20,000 spinal procedures annually, in more than 30 spinal hospitals, accounting for over €18 million in implant sales. With the agreement now in place, Safe Orthopaedics has preferred-supplier status in these Clinicpartner hospitals.

After a detailed and exhaustive process of rationalization, the Clinicpartner team have significantly reduced their number of suppliers and concluded that Safe Orthopaedics’ SteriSpine portfolio is their preferred ready-to-use products range.

“Our team worked closely with the team at Clinicpartner for a 12-month evaluation and we are very proud that Clinicpartner have chosen to put their trust into our innovative products” says Nikolaus Beyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Safe Orthopaedics. “The Clinicpartner buying group has a proud history of delivering the very best solutions for their partners and patients with a close analysis of efficacy, value and customer support. Our sales team in Germany is now conducting the delivery of consignments and medical staff trainings. Clinicpartner and Safe Orthopaedics teams are collaborating to maximize patient outcomes.”

At the end of 2021, Safe Orthopaedics distributed its technologies to 23 Spinal centers and delivered 123% sales growth in Germany.

All Safe Orthopaedics technologies are available in Germany and the new technologies Sycamore and Hickory, CE marked in 2021, are massively produced for larger distribution.

Pierre Dumouchel, CEO & Chairman of Safe Group adds “A few years ago, we decided to establish a direct sales force in Germany and recruit an experimented sales team. The agreement with Clinicpartner buying group is a breakthrough moment for our German team and a strategic milestone for Safe Orthopaedics. The Clinicpartner buying group is a large buying groups in the largest European spinal market over €300million. By working closely with groups such as Clinicpartner we gain levels of market access, we continue to deliver double digit growth and offer to more and more patients the benefits of our ready-to-use technologies”





About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopaedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the company invests in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

