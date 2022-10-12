A safe haven turns hellish in Mosquito Coast season 2 trailer

Who's ready for a trip upriver with Justin Theroux? Apple TV+ announced today that season 2 of The Mosquito Coast will return Nov. 4, also releasing a new trailer for the thriller series.

Based on Paul Theroux's 1981 novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family (played by Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman) on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. In season 2, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.

The Mosquito Coast

Juan Rosas/Apple TV + Justin Theroux in 'The Mosquito Coast'

"They're in this very isolated space, with no internet, really no access to the outer world, and the family drama is very crackling," Will Scheffer, who serves as showrunner on the new season of the show, along with his Big Love creative partner Mark V. Olsen, recently told EW. "I think it would be fair to say that Margot (George) and Dina (Polish) do not like their environment and Allie and Charlie (Bateman) are much more enamored of it. The tension between Margot and Allie is one of my favorite things about the season."

The Mosquito Coast season 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through Jan. 6.

Watch the season 2 trailer and see the show's new poster below.

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV + A safe haven turns hellish in season 2 of 'The Mosquito Coast'

