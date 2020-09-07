Is It Safe For Grandparents To Look After Their Grandkids Right Now?

Every Monday we’ll answer your questions on Covid-19 and health in a feature published online. You can submit a question here.

This week, HuffPost UK reader Margaret asked: Am I ok to look after my grandchildren for one day whilst their parents are at work?

One in four working families relies on grandparents for childcare – well, that was until the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Time-starved parents used to leave their kids with grandma or grandad for a couple of days each week, but all of a sudden the option was snatched away.

Those aged 70 and over were urged to take extra precautions not to get sick, which meant forgoing visits with their grandchildren. For months, grandparents and their grandkids weren’t able to see each other (unless they waved at each other through a window), let alone touch.

The latest guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is that people from two different households can meet indoors, which means grandparents can spend time with their grandchildren – but they must socially distance. This guidance is under constant review.

Some grandparents living alone have been able to form a support bubble with their grandchildren’s household, which means they can have close contact and don’t have to socially distance. Or, two grandparents may have formed a bubble with a single-parent household.

But with kids returning to school and becoming part of whole year group bubbles, could this jeopardise the safety of a bubble at home?

What are the risks to grandparents?

Whether or not it’s safe for grandparents to see grandkids isn’t a simple answer – rather, a case of weighing up risks.

The main risk to grandparents is age – we know a person’s risk of becoming severely ill with Covid-19 increases as they...

