Safe Bulkers, Inc.'s (NYSE:SB) top owners are individual investors with 35% stake, while 26% is held by insiders

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Safe Bulkers indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

26% of Safe Bulkers is held by insiders

Every investor in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 35% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Safe Bulkers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Safe Bulkers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Safe Bulkers does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Safe Bulkers' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Safe Bulkers. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Polys Hajioannou with 26% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 17% and 3.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Safe Bulkers

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Safe Bulkers, Inc.. Insiders have a US$94m stake in this US$367m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 17%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Safe Bulkers better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Safe Bulkers you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

