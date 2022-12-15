What Is Safe Bulkers, Inc.'s (NYSE:SB) Share Price Doing?

While Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Safe Bulkers’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Safe Bulkers?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 1.72x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 2.22x, which means if you buy Safe Bulkers today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Safe Bulkers should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Safe Bulkers’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Safe Bulkers generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Safe Bulkers, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SB seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SB, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SB for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SB should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Safe Bulkers has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

