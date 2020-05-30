Safdie Brothers, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monáe, and More Donate to Bail Out Minneapolis Protesters

Click here to read the full article.

As civic unrest rages across the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Hollywood is throwing its weight, and its dollars, in support of protestors in Minneapolis who need to be bailed out of jail. Among those who’ve contributed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit fundraiser also aimed at eliminating cash bail in Minnesota and throughout the country, are “Uncut Gems” directors Josh and Benny Safdie, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monáe, Ben Schwartz, Steve Carell, Cynthia Nixon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patton Oswalt, many of whom also tweeted in support of the movement. (See below.)

Wednesday night in Minneapolis saw peaceful protests escalate into rioting, culminating in arrests and violence, and sparking continued rioting throughout the nation through Friday night and in at least 30 major cities including Washington, DC, New York, Denver, and Atlanta. Footage of the events show a police force using increasingly forceful measures to contain the situation.

The ongoing chaos in Minnesota arose as protesters demanded the arrest of the police officer responsible for Floyd’s death. He died in police custody on Monday. On Friday, officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Meanwhile, Floyd’s family is calling for the charge to be changed to first-degree murder.

In Minneapolis, it’s reported that 2,500 National Guard personnel will be employed. Local governments are bracing for more protests, aimed at systemic racism and police brutality, throughout the weekend. As arrests of protesters continue in the country, including at least 200 people in New York City on Friday night, additional nonprofits have rallied to seek bail funds. You can learn more about and contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund via the nonprofit’s website, where those with family members or others requiring bail can request a donation.

Those living in privilege and wanna show solidarity . Here’s a way . Donate . It’s quick . https://t.co/ca4OzBp6sN — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020









Some organizations to which you can donate if you are heartsick waking up to the news: Minnesota Freedom Fund:https://t.co/H1FIfpe0vd Minnesota ACLU:https://t.co/CIiE1w2tlp George Floyd’s family gofundme:https://t.co/XWw0iGr6qZ ❤️❤️❤️#JusticeForFloyd — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 28, 2020





