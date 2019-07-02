Safari Rally faces crucial vote ahead of WRC calendar return

The result of the vote is likely to come on Friday, but could be pushed back until early next week.

Sources close to the governing body have outlined the vote will include a proposal to add, as expected, Rally Japan and the Safari Rally. The proposal does not include Corsica, but Germany is on the schedule as a reserve event.

Bjorn Waldegaard, Hans Thorszelius, Lancia Stratos, Safari Rally

Hyundai, M-Sport and Toyota will all send representatives alongside the FIA and WRC Promoter to observe the Safari Rally’s candidate event in Kenya this weekend.

Kenya takes its biggest step back towards World Rally Championship inclusion since 2002 with this weekend’s audition event, which starts in Kasarani, Nairobi. After an opening 1.2-mile superspecial in the nation’s capital, crews head 50 miles north for the service park alongside Lake Naivasha on Friday afternoon.

The event, which is also a round of the African Rally Championship, is centred on the shores of the lake in the Great Rift Valley. The route for the candidate event includes 158 competitive miles over 14 stages, a total of 488 miles.

won the last WRC-qualifying Safari Rally 17 years ago. That event was significantly different in nature, encompassing 627 competitive miles and taking the Ford Focus RS WRC 02-driving Scot close to eight hours to complete.

Colin McRae

