SAD's exit from NDA will prove fatal for both parties, says LIP president

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Lok Insaf Party's (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains on Sunday said that Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to quit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will prove suicidal for both the parties in Punjab in future.

"This is not a sacrifice by Badals, but a suicide. I'm saying this on record that after the results of 2022 are announced, this decision will end both BJP and Badals. Now, even the urban shopkeepers who were supporting BJP are standing with the farmers in Punjab," he said.

Talking about the agriculture reform Acts passed in parliament, against which farmers across the country are protesting, Bains said that it was a planned move by BJP to profit the big corporate players in the country.

"This is a pre-planned move. In Dagru area of Moga district of Punjab, Adani group has established a mechanical purchase center in 2,500-acre land with a railway line going inside it. Farmers may sell crops higher than minimum support price (MSP) for 2-3 years. But, once the corporates have established their monopoly over the market, they'll start exploiting the farmers," he said.

He questioned the ruling BJP government over the agriculture reform Acts and asked why haven't the Government included a provision in the Acts clarifying that Mandis and MSP will not end and procurement of crop by the government will continue.

"BJP is saying people are misleading farmers, they are saying MSP and Mandis won't end. But only the four walls of Mandis will be left and corporate will loot the farmers at the gates. I want to ask them why they haven't included one line in the ordinance that government procurement will not end, and MSP and Mandis will continue," he stated. (ANI)

