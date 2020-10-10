'Sadness, depression, isolation' at food banks as usage climbs

Kerri Abbott stands in a food pantry pointing to 600 dozen eggs in boxes.

"They'll all go this week," says Abbott, the chairperson of Society of St. Vince de Paul, which runs the Carbonear food bank.

The food in the pantry Abbott is standing in used to last six months.

Now, it lasts only two to three weeks.

Demand is so high the food bank doesn't prepare Thanksgiving hampers anymore because it can't afford them with Christmas just around the corner; last year the food bank gave out 1,500 Christmas hampers.

Coming into the pandemic, almost 15 per cent of homes in Newfoundland and Labrador were food-insecure — meaning they struggled to afford food. Experts worry that percentage could nearly double.

Numbers climbing

In the region around Carbonear, numbers are climbing now that summer is over and people have to pay for heating their homes.

"We're averaging about 600 to 800 households a month now. As it gets close to Christmas that will go up," says Abbott.

Abbott says the clientele at her food bank tend to be senior citizens and people who are commonly referred to as the "working poor" — people who are working, renting their homes, and trying to raise their kids.

On top of food insecurity, there's also pandemic-forced isolation.

Monthly community meals were stopped; now volunteers call to check in on how people are doing.

"We're hearing just sadness. Sadness, depression, isolation," says Abbott.

In the nearby community of Bay Roberts, Kimberley Snow is a single mother of three who regularly uses food banks.

She's also one of the 1,400 Dominion workers walking the picket line in a strike that's demanding better pay and full-time jobs.

Snow wants to work full-time hours but for the past three years has only been able to get part-time work, a little more than 20 hours a week. She relies on social services to keep her children fed and sheltered.

"Without social services there to step up to the plate I would have no rent, I would have no place to live, I would have no power, I wouldn't have any necessities my children need," she says.

Snow describes an incident during the past year when she was left with a choice: pay the electricity bill or buy groceries. Her power bill was more than expected and she was at the point where if she didn't pay it, it would be cut off.

