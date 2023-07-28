Tory councils want powers to halt Ulez expansion after Sadiq Khan wins legal battle

Sadiq Khan wants to extend Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads

Councils have called on the Government to hand them power to stop the expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) after a judge ruled that Sadiq Khan’s plans are lawful.

The London mayor is set to widen the controversial Ulez after five Conservative councils lost a High Court challenge against the expansion on Friday.

Council leaders pledged to “continue our fight”, saying that they would now push the Government to change the law to force Mr Khan to consult them on the continuation or expansion of the scheme.

On August 29, the Ulez, which charges vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards £12.50 a day, is set to be widened from within the North and South circular to the entirety of Greater London.

Anti-Ulez sentiment in Hillingdon, one of the boroughs which fought the expansion, has been attributed to the Conservatives’ by-election victory over Labour in Uxbridge last week.

Labour refused to back Mr Khan’s plans following the ruling, with Wes Streeting saying that both he and Sir Keir Starmer did not support the expansion.

The shadow health secretary told Times Radio on Friday: “I’m afraid that the hard truth is that £12 a day fee cost Labour that by-election.

“I think it tells you how up against it people are at the moment in terms of their household finances. And if people can’t afford it, they won’t vote for it.”

Last week Sir Keir refused to say if he supported the scheme’s expansion, but said: “We can’t pretend this is a simple political decision.

“What I’m working with him on, and asking him to reflect on is whether there is more that we can do in this scheme to help people.”

Senior Tories demanded that Sir Keir intervene.

Mark Harper, the transport secretary, wrote to the Labour leader calling for clarity on his position regarding Ulez, suggesting his views were “changing like the tide”.

He said: “The Labour Party owes it to Londoners to set out their position [on Ulez] as a matter of urgency.”

Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, tweeted a slogan saying “Tell Labour to stop Ulez”.

Grant Shapps, the energy secretary, wrote: “Let’s see what kind of leader Keir Starmer is. Time to get off the fence and tell your mayor to do the right thing and stop the Ulez expansion. Rishi Sunak said that the net zero emissions target would not be achieved “by telling everybody that they can’t fly anywhere, or can’t do this or can’t do that.”

Speaking during a visit to Wrexham on Friday, the Prime Minister said: “I’m committed to net zero, of course I am, but we’re going to do that in a pragmatic and a proportionate way without unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families, particularly at a time like now when the cost of living is a challenge for people.”

Ulez protesters outside the High Court on Friday

Yet the judgment appears to have emboldened Mr Khan, who said: “This landmark decision is good news as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London on 29 August.

“The decision to expand the Ulez was very difficult and not something I took lightly and I continue to do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have.”

Now the losing councils are seeking other routes to halt the scheme, with Hillingdon Council leader Ian Edwards insisting: “We will continue our fight.”

Paul Osborn, the Harrow Council leader, said he will now “press the Government to give us the power to stop this expansion to our borough”.

He suggested that one option is through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently going through the House of Lords.

Earlier this year, Lord Moylan, a Conservative peer, proposed an amendment to the Bill which would, if made law, require the mayor to get consent from boroughs for Ulez to continue.

It was backed by nearly 50 MPs and all London Conservative council leaders, but was not accepted when first tabled.

Mr Osborn said: “I am urging the Government to look at it now, to put this into the bill or find some other parliamentary opportunity to give us this power.”

Lord Moylan told The Telegraph that there was an opportunity to revive the amendment after Parliament’s summer recess, but stressed that it was unlikely that he would revive it without Government support.

Expansion of the scheme is due to take effect on August 29 - Bloomberg

Bromley Council urged those in Westminster to intervene when they return in September.

Leader Colin Smith said: “We now look to Parliament and MPs from both sides of the House who have already expressed their own disquiet, and will be pressing them to follow up on their words with firm action, to prevent the mayor’s dreadful, socially regressive tax grab.”

On Friday Mr Justice Swift ruled that three claims challenging the extension made by five councils - Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon, Bexley and Surrey - had failed.

The first was that the public consultation to see if a Ulez expansion had support was unlawful, as it had failed to provide sufficiently clear information to respondents so that they could make an informed decision.

But Mr Justice Swift said he was satisfied that enough information was given to produce “informed responses”.

The councils’ second claim was that Mr Khan did not have the necessary powers to expand Ulez, because he was using a “variation order” introduced for Ken Livingstone’s original “Lez” in 2007 to introduce an entirely new scheme.

Mr Justice Swift said: “I am satisfied that the mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amendment of the present road charging scheme, rather than by making an entirely new... scheme, was within his powers.”

The third focused on the £110 million scrappage scheme introduced by Mr Khan, which councils claimed should have been available to those outside London who were affected by the scheme, but Mr Justice Swift also dismissed this.

Tory candidate for mayor vows to scrap Ulez in outer London

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for London mayor, has vowed to scrap Ulez in outer London if she wins the election next May.

Ms Hall says ULEZ is 'just a way of making money' - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

She said: “Sadiq Khan is wrong, he is not listening to Londoners. The mayor needs to stop this now, it won’t clean up air, it is just a way of making money.”

She added that the “tentacles of Ulez” would spread everywhere and would result in businesses closing, nurses and firefighters deciding against working in London and people not visiting loved ones because of the charge.

The Ulez expansion is set to cover all 32 London boroughs, with the RAC estimating that as many as 700,000 vehicles could be hit.

While Mr Khan has previously claimed that the Ulez expansion would cut more than 4,000 premature deaths caused by toxic air, a report he commissioned found that the expansion will provide a “barely perceptible” benefit for the climate and may even make vulnerable people more ill.

It comes after Sir Tony Blair cautioned against asking the public to do a “huge amount” to tackle climate change because Britain’s net zero efforts alone cannot solve global warming.

In an interview with the New Statesman magazine he said: “Don’t ask us to do a huge amount when frankly whatever we do in Britain is not really going to impact climate change.”

Sadiq Khan’s controversial plans to expand London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) have been approved by the High Court.

