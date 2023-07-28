Sadiq Khan wins Ulez legal battle in High Court

Sadiq Khan wants to extend Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads

Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand the controversial ultra low emission zone (Ulez) across London looks set to go ahead next month after a legal challenge to halt the scheme failed in the High Court.

In a ruling handed down on Friday, Judge Jonathan Mark-Swift said three claims made by five Conservative-led councils challenging the extension had failed.

Mr Khan’s expansion was being contested on the grounds of the lawfulness of the consultation, whether the mayor had the necessary powers to implement it as well as concerns over a planned scrappage scheme.

But all three claims were dismissed meaning drivers in outer London could pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

Giving a summary of his ruling, Mr Justice Swift said: “I am satisfied that the mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amendment of the present road charging scheme, rather than by making an entirely new ... scheme, was within his powers.”

The judge added that, having “carefully considered” the consultation process, he was satisfied that enough information was given for people who wished to respond to provide “informed responses”.

He also said the consultation on the scrappage scheme was “not in depth”, but was “lawful”.

The councils - Hillingdon, Bromley, Bexley and Harrow -saw their bid for a judicial review against the expansion plan given the green light back in April.

Responding to the ruling, the Conservative Party’s London mayor candidate Susan Hall said: “While it is a shame the High Court did not find the Ulez expansion to be unlawful, there is no denying that Sadiq Khan’s plans will have a devastating impact on families and businesses across the city.

“If I am elected Mayor, I will stop the Ulez expansion on day one and set up a £50 million pollution hotspots fund to tackle the issue where it is, instead of taxing people where it isn’t.”

