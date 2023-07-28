Sadiq Khan wins High Court Ulez battle clearing way for Greater London expansion

(ES Composite)

Sadiq Khan on Friday confirmed he was pressing ahead with the Ulez expansion at the end of next month after winning a landmark ruling at the High Court.

Mr Justice Swift on Friday morning rejected a bid from five Tory councils to have the proposed expansion – which is due to happen on August 29 - ruled illegal.

Mr Khan, who was not in court, said after the judgement: “This landmark decision is good news as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London on August 29.

“The decision to expand the ULEZ was very difficult and not something I took lightly and I continue to do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have.

“This unambiguous decision today in the High Court allows us to press on with the difficult but vital task of cleaning up London’s air and tackling the climate crisis.”

The councils had argued that Mr Khan had acted beyond his powers in the way he set about proposing to expand the clean air zone from the inner boundary of the North and South Circular roads across all 33 boroughs.

They had described the Ulez expansion as a “tax on living in outer London”, where they said poorer public transport connections left residents much more reliant on cars.

Up to one in five cars and almost half of vans registered to an address in some outer London boroughs fail to meet the Ulez emission rules, meaning they will be liable for the £12.50-a-day levy.

The ruling is a landmark victory for the mayor, who had to contend with a public backlash led his own party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who blamed the Ulez expansion for losing Labour the Uxbridge by-election.

Delivering his 18-page ruling, Mr Justice Swift said the three grounds of claim brought against the Mayor’s Ulez expansion had been rejected.

“I’m satisfied the Mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amending the present road charging scheme rather than submitting an entirely new scheme was within his powers.

“Having carefully considered the decision published for the purposes of consultation, I’m satisfied sufficient information was provided to permit this wanting to respond to the consultation to provide informed responses.

Story continues

“I’m further satisfied that when taking the decision on the grant to meet the cost of the vehicle scrappage scheme, the Mayor understood the likely provision that would be made.

“While the consultation conducted was not in-depth, it was lawful.”

The five councils – Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey County Council – now have to decide whether to seek to appeal the judgement.

This will depend on two issues: whether there is an issue of law at stake – and whether the councils are willing to incur further legal costs.

It is thought they will already have spent in excess of £500,000 of taxpayers’ cash bringing the judicial review case.

Defeat for the mayor could have forced him to delay the “go live” date of the expansion by a matter of weeks or possibly months – and made it more likely that next May’s mayoral elections effectively become a referendum on the Ulez.

The court did not have the power to indefinitely prevent Mr Khan from expanding the Ulez.

Speaking outside court, Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall said she was “very disappointed” with the ruling and branded Ulez a “simple tax grab”.

“It means poor families have to be paid £12.50 to even get in their cars, and some can’t afford to do that. “It will damage charities, damage families, and damage businesses. Sadiq Khan just doesn’t care.”

Ms Hall has vowed to axe the expansion “on day one” – but retain the zone in its current format – if she defeats Mr Khan.

Councils claimed Khan acted beyond his powers

During the court hearing, which was held over two days at the start of this month, the councils claimed that Mr Khan had acted beyond his powers by seeking to expand the Ulez by varying an existing legal order rather than drafting a new one.

They also claimed there was a “gaping hole” in Transport for London’s consultation documents, meaning a claim that more than nine in 10 car drivers would be unaffected by the Ulez expansion could not be substantiated.

And they argued that Mr Khan had been wrong to exclude motorists living in the “buffer zone” just outside the Greater London boundary from being able to apply to his £110 million scrappage scheme. But TfL’s legal team — which mounted a defence on the Mayor’s behalf — said that allowing drivers living on the outskirts of the capital had been considered by Mr Khan but “rejected for good reason”.

They said that TfL had told the Mayor that, with a “finite” amount of funds available, the scrappage scheme would be “most effective” if targeted at low income Londoners and small businesses in the capital.

The court was told that TfL had relied on data from only 106 of its CCTV cameras in outer London — rather than drawing on evidence gathered by almost 1,500 of its cameras in central and inner London — to calculate how many vehicles would be eligible to pay the £12.50-a-day levy. The councils said this prevented them from accurately calculating the number of drivers likely to be adversely impacted by the expansion.

Craig Howell Williams KC, representing the councils, told the court: “The consultation documents were not as clear as they should have been.”

He accused Mr Khan of “courting disaster” by allowing only nine months between his decision last November to proceed with the extension and the “go live” date — despite knowing a legal challenge was always likely.

Ben Jaffey KC, representing TfL, said it had provided “more than sufficient information to enable an intelligent response” to its consultation. He said: “No further information was required for a fair consultation.”

Mr Jaffey said it would have been “bizarre” if Mr Khan were not allowed to vary the Ulez legal orders, as they had already been varied several times previously — including to establish the central London Ulez in 2019 and the North/South Circular Ulez expansion in 2021.

The expansion is due to generate a net profit of £200 million a year for the first two years for TfL.