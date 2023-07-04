Sadiq Khan's Ulez consultation so ‘unintelligible’ it’s illegal, councils claim

People demonstrate outside the High Court where Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon boroughs and Surrey County Council are challenging Mr Khan's intention to expand Ulez - Lucy North/PA Wire

Parts of Sadiq Khan’s Ulez consultation documents were so ‘unintelligible’ they rendered the whole process illegal, the High Court has heard.

A coalition of five Conservative-run councils, Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey, are trying to quash plans from the mayor of London to extend the scheme to most of Greater London.

The plans, due to come into force on August 29, apply a £12.50 daily charge for vehicles breaching emission standards but are now the centre of a legal battle between the mayor and the local authorities.

In its arguments put forward in the High Court on Tuesday, Craig Howell Williams KC, representing the councils, said: “Overall, the unintelligibility of consultation materials as to how compliance rates were calculated rendered the consultation process unfair and unlawful.”

The comments specifically focussed on forecasts, made in the mayor’s own consultation document, which said that 91 per cent of all vehicles in the newly expanded zone would be compliant and not need to pay a charge.

Mr Howell argued that the document failed to adequately explain to respondents how the figure was arrived at.

He said: “Crucially, the question for the court on this ground is not what TfL intended the documents to mean, but whether they were sufficiently clear for consultees to understand and be able to respond intelligently.

“It is evident that on the specific and key question as to how the reference case compliance rate for outer London, the 91 per cent charging rate, had been calculated, the consultation documents were unintelligible.”

He added that this was compounded by “contradictory” information provided to consultees in a baseline report that ran alongside the consultation document.

David Jaffey KC, defending the mayor, claimed there was more than sufficient information to enable an intelligent response on how it had forecast the compliance rates.

He said: “Consultees were entirely able to and did provide consultation responses on this point.”

The councils also raised two other grounds to challenge TfL’s processes behind Ulez’s expansion.

This included the claim that it had acted “unlawfully” by failing to consider whether the scrappage scheme should be extended to areas outside of London, which may be impacted by Ulez.

The mayor is running a £110m scrappage scheme which is open to certain businesses and individuals in London to secure financial support to exchange their non-compliant vehicles.

The councils also claimed that the mayor was “unaware” of the key details of the scrappage scheme, including the eligibility criteria.

The defence said that this was false, and the mayor was fully aware of key details including eligibility, grant sizes and the numbers around previous scrappage schemes brought in by TfL.

The final ground put forward was the claim that the mayor had used a “variation change order” from an existing low-emission zone to introduce a whole new charging scheme.

This was based on the fact that the Ulez was brought in not through a new piece of legislation but through “variation orders” to a low emission zone (LEZ) brought in for larger heavy goods vehicles in 2007.

The councils argued that the Ulez expansion was not a variation but a completely new charge, with a number of changes to the original including around the level of charge the area covered and emission standards.

However, Mr Jaffey argued that the mayor had a legal basis for extending the Ulez zone by changing the existing charging order.

He said there was “express power” under the Greater London Authority Act 1999 to make this change.

“This power has been used on many previous occasions to amend the Greater London Law Emission Zone Charging Order 2006 including to alter the LEZ and introduce and expand the Ulez.”