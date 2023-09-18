Sadiq Khan: 'Ulez possible as public educated on health and climate change'

Sadiq Khan said he was "honoured" to have been invited to the UN climate summit

Sadiq Khan has told a US audience that it is "important to take people with you" if you want to reduce air pollution and tackle climate change.

London's mayor made the comments at the beginning of a four-day trip to New York.

He said politicians needed to be "better story-tellers".

He added he had gained permission to bring in bold policies once Londoners had been "educated" on the environmental and health crisis.

"If we get things wrong, if we have policies that are unpopular, we'll be voted out," he said.

The trip comes just three weeks after the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to the whole of London.

He told an event at New York's Climate Week that the scheme had reduced toxic air by nearly half in the centre of London and a further 20% in inner London.

He was referring to a City Hall study from earlier this year which suggested these were reductions in pollutants which went beyond what would have happened if Ulez had not been introduced.

The mayor said he had faced obstacles including hostility "from a vocal minority drowning out a silent majority".

The London mayor is in New York as part of the city's Climate Week programme

But, he said, he had Londoners on his side.

"In London we spent some time educating people about the consequences of air pollution that are linked to climate change.

"Once they were aware it wasn't just an environmental but a health crisis, we had permission to bring in bold policies.

"That's why it's important to take people with you."

The mayor is booked to appear on several US TV shows today before attending a UN climate change summit on Wednesday.

He is the current chair of the C40, a network of nearly 100 global cities which shares ideas and expertise on climate change. The organisation is funding his visit.

Mr Khan will chair a private session of the group on Tuesday where he may be asked by fellow mayors about the criticisms and political difficulties he has faced back home.

He told last night's event that these cities representing more than 700 million people and a quarter of the world's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) were ahead of national governments in finding solutions.

He said: "We've had enough of governments meeting every year, a lot of talk, a lot of wasted energy. Why not get cities and indigenous people and civic society involved and help us bring about change?"

The mayor will also go to a ceremony for the Earthshot prize attended by Prince William, and meet US businesses looking to invest in London.

