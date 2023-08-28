Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion is a disaster for democracy

A sign in Uxbridge, where the Ulez expansion was a major ballot box issue - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to all London boroughs on Tuesday is a triumph of green ideology over sound policymaking. People are right to be fed up.

The scheme is at least simple. Motorists driving anywhere in the zone in a car or van which does not meet Euro emission standards will have to pay a £12.50 daily charge.

The thinking behind the scheme is straightforward too. The main aim is to reduce air pollution. This would be a tangible benefit to the local community that everyone could sign up to, unlike many of the woollier claims made by the Net Zero lobby.

Pollution is also a textbook example of what economists call a negative externality. This is where the side-effects of an activity cause harm to other people without this being reflected in market prices. An additional tax on higher-polluting vehicles could help to correct this problem by adding the environmental costs to the price of motoring.

In more simple terms, if the polluter has to pay these costs, they are less likely to pollute in the first place.

So, why the controversy?

To some degree, of course, this is about the fallout from the Uxbridge by-election. The policy is closely associated with London’s current Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, even though similar schemes have been introduced in many other cities both in the UK, including Bristol and Birmingham, and abroad.

It is often forgotten that the original central London Ulez was set up by Boris Johnson, and there has been a London-wide Low Emission Zone (LEZ) for the highest-polluting heavy goods vehicles since 2008.

But this is clearly about much more than party politics. Many polls show that support for green policies falls away when people are confronted with the reality of what these policies mean for their lifestyles, or livelihoods, especially if they result in additional costs for ordinary families and businesses.

One of the few interventions that still commands popular support is an additional tax on frequent flyers. This may be because few people think that it will apply to them.

But frequent flying is also a choice. Plumbers and gardeners have much less discretion when it comes to using their vans for work. Driving children to school is the only realistic option for many parents.

The expansion of Ulez will therefore have a disproportionate impact on those living in areas without good public transport links, which includes much of the periphery of London. Ulez may have made sense in the centre of the city, but extending it to areas where people are far more reliant on cars does not.

The impact is also likely to fall disproportionately on poorer families and on smaller businesses. The better off will simply swallow the additional cost, or will find it easier to stump up for a new vehicle that does meet the emission standards.

Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office has argued that Ulez is not about raising money - Andrew Crowley

Khan’s expanded scrappage scheme does attempt to address this problem. All Londoners can claim up to a maximum of £2,000 for scrapping a non-compliant car, or £7,000 for a van.

However, this would only cover part of the cost of switching to greener vehicles – even assuming there are enough on the market. Research by Auto Trader has found a large shortfall in the number of compliant cars and vans for sale, and their prices have surged.

This problem is compounded by the lack of notice. The expansion of the Ulez was only announced at the end of November last year, giving people and businesses relatively little time to prepare.

The scrappage scheme will also not be available to those living outside London who may still have to drive into the capital in non-compliant cars. This could affect more than a million people. And if Londoners sell their non-compliant vehicles, the expansion of Ulez could drive up pollution elsewhere.

What about the benefits of Ulez? It is often said that it will save lives. Much has understandably been made of the tragic case of a nine-year-old girl, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road in south-east London. Air pollution was found to have made a “material contribution” to her death following an asthma attack.

However, there is no evidence that the expansion of Ulez will lead to a significant reduction in emissions or improvements in children’s health. A detailed assessment by the consultancy Jacobs found that the impact on travel patterns is expected to be minimal, with only a “minor beneficial impact” on air pollution and a “negligible impact” on carbon emissions.

In fact, the evidence base is so weak that supporters of the policy have tried to suppress other independent studies that undermine their case.

Some advocates have fallen back on the argument that even the tiniest improvement is better than nothing. But some balance is needed. It is still necessary to show that the potential benefits of expanding the Ulez justify the economic and social costs. Otherwise, you could justify almost any policy as long as it saved just a single life.

This is reminiscent of the debates during the Covid pandemic, when some health experts continually pushed for tighter lockdowns regardless of any wider impacts on the economy or society.

Finally, what about the revenue that the Ulez will raise? The Mayor’s office has argued that this is not about the money. Consistent with this, the net income from the scheme is expected to fall away by 2026/27 as the use of non-compliant vehicles declines.

But I suspect that much of this decline would happen anyway, as the older cars and vans that are less likely to meet the emission standards reach the end of their natural lives. The expansion of the Ulez rushes this process, imposing extra costs.

Londoners can claim up to £2,000 for scrapping a non-compliant car, but this would only cover part of the cost of a greener vehicle - Jamie Lorriman

In the meantime, the fact that the expansion of Ulez will raise a large amount of money is a sign of failure. After all, the point of the charge is to encourage people to change their behaviour in order to avoid paying it.

And if the new projects on which this money is being spent are worthwhile, the Mayor should find other ways to fund them. This is a big if. Much of the money is likely to be wasted on new cycle lanes and other road furniture which is just as likely to contribute to congestion and pollution.

In short, a good policy should be based on solid evidence on both the potential benefits and the costs, including which groups will be particularly disadvantaged.

The expansion of Ulez fails every test. It will damage the economy, hurt the poor, and have little impact on pollution. Ulez is, indeed, next to useless. The public seems to have a much better grasp of this reality than many politicians.

Julian Jessop (@julianhjessop) is an independent economist. Roger Bootle is away.

