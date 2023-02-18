Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion could be blocked by Downing Street

Camilla Turner
·3 min read
Sadiq Khan has met fierce resistance to his Ulez plans from councils in London and the Home Counties - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sadiq Khan has met fierce resistance to his Ulez plans from councils in London and the Home Counties - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion could be blocked by Downing Street, under plans being considered by ministers.

Whitehall officials and legal advisors are weighing up whether the London Mayor has exceeded his powers under the Greater London Authority (GLA) Act of 1999.

Under the act, the Government has the power to veto any proposals by the Mayor that are “inconsistent” with national transport policies and “detrimental” to areas outside Greater London. The powers, under section 143 of the Act, have never been used before.

In August, Mr Khan is set to expand the Ulez zone to cover all 32 boroughs in London, with vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards being forced to pay £12.50 every day to travel.

In recent months, Mr Khan has met fierce resistance to the plans from councils in London and the Home Counties.

Paul Scully, Minister for London, says Ulez ‘affects a whole load of people in Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire who didn’t get a say on it’ - Eddie Mulholland
Paul Scully, Minister for London, says Ulez ‘affects a whole load of people in Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire who didn’t get a say on it’ - Eddie Mulholland

Paul Scully, Minister for London, said: “There are various avenues to look at in the GLA Act. It says the Government can step in and veto anything that is in contravention to the national strategy.

“Does the Ulez expansion affect people in other parts of the country? You can make the argument that it does. It affects a whole load of people in Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire who didn’t get a say on it. It is taxation without representation.”

The Telegraph has also learned that Mr Khan faces an investigation over the Ulez expansion by City Hall’s internal sleaze watchdog.

The GLA’s monitoring officer – responsible for promoting high standards and dealing with allegations of misconduct – is carrying out an “initial assessment” of a detailed complaint about the Mayor’s conduct.

The complaint, submitted by GLA Tory assembly member Nick Rogers, alleges that Mr Khan has made a series of “false and misleading” statements about whether he had seen the Ulez consultation results.

Despite multiple denials in October and November last year that he had seen the consultation results, Mr Khan had in fact been briefed on them at the end of September, the complaint claims.

The complaint also alleges that the Mayor’s senior officials “interfered” with the Ulez expansion consultation process to “skew” the results in the Mayor’s favour, adding that over 5,000 responses from the Living Streets and Fair Fuel UK/British Drivers campaigns were being excluded from the main consultation results.

‘Mad lefty’ tax

This week, Boris Johnson has called on Londoners to fight the Ulez expansion, describing it as a “mad lefty” tax.

And four Labour MPs have come out against the expansions, despite the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer previously backing the Mayor’s stance.

Mr Khan is facing a number of challenges both in and outside London, with eight out of 24 London boroughs pledging to block the installation of Ulez cameras within their boundaries.

Four of those boroughs, Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon, are also currently weighing up legal action against the expansion.

Mr Khan is also facing pressure from councils that border London, with Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Essex all stating that they would block any signage warning drivers they are entering a Ulez zone from being installed.

A government source said: “Many people are concerned about the Labour Mayor of London’s Ulez expansion plans, backed by Keir Starmer, that will have a real impact on hard-working motorists, small traders and some of the poorest motorists. It’s right that when concerns are raised, they are looked into.”

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Trump tried to call in to Fox News as the Capitol riot unfolded but the network refused to put him on air, new filing claims

    Fox network bosses thought it would be "irresponsible" to put Trump on air, a court filing part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit says.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • Taliban plunged into power struggle as ‘growing spat’ opens up over girls’ education

    The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • GOP campaign consultant sentenced to 18 months for arranging Russian contribution to Trump campaign

    Benton has worked on numerous GOP campaigns, including for Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and former Rep. Ron Paul’s presidential bid in 2012.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • UK will help get fighter jets to Ukraine, says Sunak

    Rishi Sunak offered to help other countries send aircraft to Ukraine as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia.

  • Antony Blinken 'warns Ukraine' against retaking Crimea

    Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Newsroom Ready: Opposition parties react to Emergencies Act report

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he doesn't agree with the final report on the use of the Emergencies Act. New Democrat MP Matthew Green says the Emergencies Act never contemplated the type of police failure that people experienced during the protests last winter.

  • Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

    A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Liu, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters.

  • Rep. Clinton Collamore resigns following arraignment for forgery and election law violations

    Rep. Clinton Collamore resigns following arraignment for forgery and election law violations