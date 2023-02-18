Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion could be blocked by Downing Street

Sadiq Khan has met fierce resistance to his Ulez plans from councils in London and the Home Counties - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion could be blocked by Downing Street, under plans being considered by ministers.

Whitehall officials and legal advisors are weighing up whether the London Mayor has exceeded his powers under the Greater London Authority (GLA) Act of 1999.

Under the act, the Government has the power to veto any proposals by the Mayor that are “inconsistent” with national transport policies and “detrimental” to areas outside Greater London. The powers, under section 143 of the Act, have never been used before.

In August, Mr Khan is set to expand the Ulez zone to cover all 32 boroughs in London, with vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards being forced to pay £12.50 every day to travel.

In recent months, Mr Khan has met fierce resistance to the plans from councils in London and the Home Counties.

Paul Scully, Minister for London, says Ulez ‘affects a whole load of people in Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire who didn’t get a say on it’ - Eddie Mulholland

Paul Scully, Minister for London, said: “There are various avenues to look at in the GLA Act. It says the Government can step in and veto anything that is in contravention to the national strategy.

“Does the Ulez expansion affect people in other parts of the country? You can make the argument that it does. It affects a whole load of people in Surrey, Kent and Hertfordshire who didn’t get a say on it. It is taxation without representation.”

The Telegraph has also learned that Mr Khan faces an investigation over the Ulez expansion by City Hall’s internal sleaze watchdog.

The GLA’s monitoring officer – responsible for promoting high standards and dealing with allegations of misconduct – is carrying out an “initial assessment” of a detailed complaint about the Mayor’s conduct.

The complaint, submitted by GLA Tory assembly member Nick Rogers, alleges that Mr Khan has made a series of “false and misleading” statements about whether he had seen the Ulez consultation results.

Despite multiple denials in October and November last year that he had seen the consultation results, Mr Khan had in fact been briefed on them at the end of September, the complaint claims.

The complaint also alleges that the Mayor’s senior officials “interfered” with the Ulez expansion consultation process to “skew” the results in the Mayor’s favour, adding that over 5,000 responses from the Living Streets and Fair Fuel UK/British Drivers campaigns were being excluded from the main consultation results.

‘Mad lefty’ tax

This week, Boris Johnson has called on Londoners to fight the Ulez expansion, describing it as a “mad lefty” tax.

And four Labour MPs have come out against the expansions, despite the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer previously backing the Mayor’s stance.

Mr Khan is facing a number of challenges both in and outside London, with eight out of 24 London boroughs pledging to block the installation of Ulez cameras within their boundaries.

Four of those boroughs, Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon, are also currently weighing up legal action against the expansion.

Mr Khan is also facing pressure from councils that border London, with Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Essex all stating that they would block any signage warning drivers they are entering a Ulez zone from being installed.

A government source said: “Many people are concerned about the Labour Mayor of London’s Ulez expansion plans, backed by Keir Starmer, that will have a real impact on hard-working motorists, small traders and some of the poorest motorists. It’s right that when concerns are raised, they are looked into.”