Sadiq Khan takes 10% pay cut and urges Boris Johnson to bail out bankrupt councils

Sadiq Khan has taken a voluntary salary cut of more than £15,000 as part of austerity measures aimed to at balancing London's books.

The Mayor of London on Wednesday called on Boris Johnson to bail out local authorities, who are facing unprecedented budget pressures due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Londoners did the right thing to tackle Covid-19 by following the rules, staying at home and helping to save lives. But now the Government is punishing them with a new era of austerity," Mr Khan said.

"Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on London's public finances which were in great shape before the pandemic.

"TfL's fares income has dropped by more than 90 per cent and local business rates and council tax income has fallen off a cliff.

"This is the worst possible time for a return to austerity - just when we need to invest in London's recovery.

"Unless ministers act, the current number of police officers will need to be reduced and it will be impossible to tackle youth violence or make the changes to the London Fire Brigade that are desperately needed after the awful Grenfell Tower tragedy."





