Sadiq Khan suffered 'minor heart attack' that left him 'barely conscious'

Sadiq Khan pictured at the Cop26 climate conference where he had a heart attack - YVES HERMAN/Reuters

Sadiq Khan suffered a minor heart attack at the Cop26 climate conference, it has emerged.

The Mayor of London reveals the incident for the first time in his new book, Breathe, which outlines his thoughts on "tackling the climate emergency" and seeks to justify his highly controversial expansion of the capital's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

He was speaking to an audience at the United Nations Cop26 climate conference in the city when "out of nowhere, I felt a knot in my chest – a kind of tightening" and he had to be "carried off the stage" while "barely conscious", he wrote.

"My shirt was drenched with sweat and I felt like I was on fire," he said.

He recalled that he spent about seven hours overnight in A&E at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and had an electrocardiogram (ECG), X-ray and blood tests after the heart scare on November 10, 2021.

A&E trip after warning from aide

"It was Cop26 in Glasgow and I seemed to be having a heart attack," the book, which is published this week, says.

In A&E, tests identified "a protein called troponin, which is released into the blood after unusual heart activity", Mr Khan, who has been mayor since 2016 and is currently running for a record third term through until 2028, wrote.

Initially, the levels of troponin were "borderline" but a second test showed they had doubled. "There was a possibility that earlier that evening I’d had a minor heart attack," he wrote.

He said he went to A&E following a 10pm call from his mayoral health advisor, Dr Tom Coffey, who warned him that some middle-aged men had died in their sleep after going to bed feeling unwell, including the former Labour party leader John Smith in 1994.

Having initially refused requests from his aides for an ambulance to be called, Mr Khan "gave in" and went with his police protection officers to A&E.

"I couldn’t believe it," he said. "I felt fine. I simply didn’t believe I had had a heart attack. The whole situation felt unreal. In a matter of hours, I was due to give perhaps the biggest address of my mayoralty.

"And yet here I was in Glasgow Royal Infirmary, half of my body in suit trousers and the other in a hospital gown, waiting to be told if I was going to be admitted for urgent treatment."

'Look after your health'

He was released from A&E around 6am when a third test found the level of troponin had increased slightly but not by enough to merit him being admitted to a hospital ward.

It is not known what caused him to suddenly fall unwell, but medical experts have confirmed that the symptoms and aftermath were consistent with a minor heart attack, the Evening Standard reported.

Mr Khan told the newspaper on Monday that "it probably was a minor heart attack" but "I'm fine", adding: "The key thing is that I’m following the advice and looking after my physical health and mental health and eating sensibly.

"I ran 5K this morning, my doctors will be pleased to know. It’s behind me know."

Mr Khan urged people to "look after your physical fitness and mental fitness" and "get checked out" by heart and mental health experts while eating well and not sacrificing exercise for work.

Aides told the newspaper that the mayor has "recovered well" and keeps himself fit by running around 12 miles a week and playing football and tennis at the weekends.

It comes after Mr Khan revealed last week that he was affected by the "cumulative" effect mental trauma after dealing with regular death threats, disasters and terror attacks.

