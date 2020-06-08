Sadiq Khan says that people do suffer as a result of racism in UK

Khan said that although we live in the most progressive city in the world, racism is a problem. (PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says racism does exist in the UK but that we should be using this opportunity as a catalyst for change.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on LBC, Khan said that although we live in the most progressive city in the world, racism is still a problem.

"This is an opportunity for the UK to realise how racist it is. We're talking about it now. It's a chance for us to address the racism that exists," he said.

His interview follows largely peaceful protests at the weekend in UK cities over systemic racism and police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe while he was held down with a knee by a police officer.

“What we can do is show empathy and address those things that our black friends are telling us,” he said.

“People will tell you that but for the grace of God the reason that this struck a chord is because “George Floyd could be my son, that could be my dad, my uncle, as a black people that's what you'd be thinking.”’

Protesters holding BLM placards during the demonstration. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter campaign demand justice for George Floyd and an end to Police violence in London. (PA)

He said we may not know what it is like being black but “we can sympathise”.

He also spoke about how COVID-19 disproportional impact of BAME groups from COVID-19.

Following a protest in Bristol on Sunday were a slaver statue was ripped down and thrown into a harbour, the mayor called for statues and streets named after slavers to be removed.

“Britain should take this opportunity to celebrate good people after the toppling of the Edward Colston statue during an anti-racism protest in Bristol,” he said.

Khan also criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for distracting from anti-racism message of protests by insisting the UK is progressive.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesperson said that he does not think Britain is a racist country.

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol (PA)

"The PM doesn't doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism but does not agree that this is a racist country," the spokesman said.

"We have made very significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do and we will not be complacent in our efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination where it happens."

The comment comes as a response to a poll last week which revealed that only a small portion of Brits believe the UK isn’t a racist society.

The survey, published by YouGov on Thursday, asked 5146 adults the question: “To what extent, if at all, do you think the UK is a racist society?”

According to the results 6% answered “not racist at all”, while 8% of people believe the UK is “very racist”, while nearly half - or 44% - believe British society is “fairly racist”.