Sadiq Khan knocks back calls for average speed cameras on A10 in Edmonton

The petition called for average speed cameras to be installed along the A10 in Edmonton (Google)

Calls for more speed cameras along a section of the A10 have been knocked back by Sadiq Khan, who said authorities were already working to ensure the road’s safety.

The mayor was responding to a petition submitted to City Hall earlier this year, which called on him to install average speed cameras along the stretch of highway between Southbury Road and the North Circular.

The petition - which gained more than 2,000 signatures - was created by Conservative councillor James Hockney, who represents Bush Hill Park in Enfield.

In a letter responding to the petition, Mr Khan said that he understands “speeding is a major concern for people in the area”.

He added: “The A10 corridor is a priority for the jointly funded Transport for London (TfL)/Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Roads and Transport Policing Command, which continues to be deployed to the area to deal with a range of criminal and antisocial driving offences.

“Breaking the speed limit is illegal and dangerous, and TfL continues to work with the borough and police to ensure that roads are safe for everyone who lives and works in Enfield.

“TfL is not routinely installing new speed cameras on its road network whilst it undertakes the essential work to increase the MPS’s enforcement capacity and maximise the potential of the existing network, which is made up of over 700 fixed speed cameras across London and five average speed camera systems.

“If in the future TfL looks to expand its camera network, it will be working with London boroughs to identify the highest risk locations where a speed camera is an appropriate means of intervention, and this may well include locations where community concerns exist, such as the A10.”

Approached for comment on Mr Khan’s letter, Mr Hockney said: “The Mayor of London is still not listening.

“When we ran the first petition in 2019 calling for A10 Enfield/Edmonton average speed cameras - the Mayor half-delivered - installing average speed cameras on the Southbury Road to Bullsmoor Lane section of the A10.

“The second petition that we ran for the last three years was to get the other half of the A10 Enfield/Edmonton section covered...

“Recently I submitted a Freedom of Information Request on A10 road safety - the figures from Transport for London show a substantial drop in injury accidents on the section with average speed cameras being installed.

“But for the Southbury Road to Great Cambridge Road roundabout section, the injury accident figures has seen little change over the years. So it is difficult to understand why the Mayor of London won't respond to our call for action.”

Mr Khan says elsewhere in his letter that he understands "the concerns raised about dangerous driving and speeding in the area" and is "determined to reduce road danger caused by speeding as part of the Vision Zero commitment to eliminate death and serious injury from London’s roads".

He added: "Speed is the single biggest contributory factor in fatal collisions in the capital, and levels of non-compliance remain too high."