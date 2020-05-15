Sadiq Khan forced to hike congestion charge as a condition of Government bailout

The Mayor of London has been forced into raising the congestion charge fee to £15 - Peter Summers/Getty Images/Peter Summers/Getty Images

The congestion charge is set to rise to £15 a day and be enforced seven days a week, as part of the Government’s £1.6 billion bailout for London’s transport system.

The central London levy was suspended on March 23 to make it easier for key workers to get to work safely and will be reintroduced on Monday, two weeks earlier than anticipated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan accused the Department for Transport (DfT) of "making ordinary Londoners pay the cost for doing the right thing on Covid-19".

The congestion charge will also increase from £11.50 to £15 from June 22 and be enforced seven days a week, rather than just on weekdays, and the evening operating hours will also be extended from 6pm to 10pm.

The move is in contrast with official Government guidance released this week, which urges commuters to use their cars rather than public transport.

The DfT said it included the congestion charge changes as part of the funding package "in order to safeguard services in the future".

It is understood that NHS and care workers are exempt from the charge.

Further cost-saving measures include halting free travel for children and only allowing people over 60 or with a disability to travel for free outside peak hours.

Fares on buses - scrapped to help protect drivers from Covid-19 - will be reintroduced, and the congestion charge for people driving into the centre of the city will resume.

The department also announced that TfL will introduce above-inflation fare rises from next year.

The bailout consists of a £1.1 billion grant and a £505 million loan, with Mr Khan insisting it was "not the deal I wanted but it was the only deal the Government put on the table".

He said: "I had no choice but to accept it to keep the Tubes and buses running.

"Fares income has fallen by 90 per cent in the last two months because Londoners have done the right thing and stayed at home - so there simply isn't enough money coming in to pay for our services."

Story continues

Statement from @SadiqKhan on the @TfL funding deal reached with Government. We had to keep our tubes and buses running and we will continue to do all we can to increase services in coming weeks with the staff and money we have available. pic.twitter.com/mitExb3u0A — Heidi Alexander (@Heidi_LDN) May 15, 2020

The DfT said the agreement means TfL will increase service levels "as soon as possible to ensure people can follow social distancing guidelines while on the network".

Concerns have been raised about packed Tube trains and buses this week after the Prime Minister encouraged people in England to go to work if they cannot work from home.

A London Covid-19 Task Force - featuring representatives from the Government and TfL - has been established to oversee operational decisions during the pandemic.

The Government will immediately carry out a broad-ranging review of TfL's finances and structure, which will includes "the potential for efficiencies".

Two "special representatives" will join TfL's board on behalf of the Government "in order to ensure best value for money for the taxpayer".

TfL has been in talks with ministers for six weeks over a grant, as it requires £3.2 billion to balance its proposed emergency budget for 2020/21.

On Thursday, Mr Khan warned that he would reduce services unless an agreement was reached by the end of the day.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said services must be increased to "support social distancing and ensure our capital keeps moving".

He said: "This deal will encourage a real move towards greener and healthier walking and cycling options, ease pressure on our public transport and provide certainty and stability for London's transport services in the future."