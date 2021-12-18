Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London over Omicron surge

Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in London after a “huge surge” of Omicron cases.

The Mayor of London said he took the decision following discussions with leaders from NHS London, local authorities and emergency and other essential services in the capital.

Declaring a major incident means there will be closer co-ordination between key public services in responding to the situation.

Mr Khan said: “The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are once again declaring a major incident because of the threat of Covid-19 to our city.

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant with cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again.

“We are already feeling the impact across the capital and while we are still learning about this variant, it’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimise the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination programme.”

There have been 65,525 new confirmed cases in London in the past seven days, with 26,418 cases reported the past 24 hours. It is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 patients in London hospitals have gone up 29 per cent in a week.

Mr Khan has also urged Londoners to get jabbed if they hadn’t done so already.

“We know that the vaccine offer our best defence against the virus,” he said.

“There are now more clinics in London delivering vaccines than at any point during the pandemic. I urge all Londoners to book their appointment or to go to one of the many walk-in centres across the capital as soon as you can.”

The mayor previously declared a major incident on January 8 due to the impact of Covid-19 on the NHS, but was able to stand it down on February 26 as case numbers fell.

A major incident is defined as an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented.

It is “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”.

In addition, “the severity of the consequences associated with a major incident are likely to constrain or complicate the ability of responders to resource and manage the incident”.

Georgia Gould, Chair of London Councils, said: “The rapid spread of Omicron across our city is of huge concern. Local councils have stepped up and played a vital role in supporting their communities through the pandemic, I know they will continue with these efforts but we cannot do this alone.

“Vaccines offer the best protection against the virus and now more than ever it’s important that Londoners take up the offer to get a booster as soon as possible.

“If you’ve not had your first and second dose yet, please do come forward and protect yourselves and others around you. Together we must do all we can to defeat this virus.”

More than two-thirds of Covid-19 cases in London are now estimated to be Omicron.

As infections continue to spiral, top doctors have warned that the capital’s hospitals have been put in a “dangerous situation” as the Omicron surge has taken staff sickness levels to about 10 per cent.

Dr Katherine Henderson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said so many doctors and nurses are having to be off in hospitals in the capital, having tested positive or come into contact with someone who had, that it was already having an impact on patient safety.

London councils have begun preparing for a New Year lockdown as cases surged in every borough and some saw rises of over 70 per cent in infections.

Imperial College NHS Trust, which manages five central London hospitals, has “twice issued black alerts”, the highest indication that a trust is “struggling or unable to deliver comprehensive care”.

Inner London is being hit particularly hard by Omicron.

Southwark recorded 2,391 new infections in the week to December 10, almost 1,000 more than the previous week.

Hackney saw infections increase by more than 70 per cent, while Islington and Tower Hamlets both saw cases go up by over 60 per cent.

Tower Hamlets, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the UK, is trying to ramp up jabs.

Council leader John Biggs said: “We talked about another mass vaccination centre and more mobile units.”

Hammersmith and Fulham, where cases have risen by 34 per cent in a week, is recruiting residents to administer booster vaccines and volunteers to deliver food in any lockdown.

Council leader Stephen Cowan said: “We are preparing for a lockdown and are back on civic emergency guidelines. I met with the Imperial College Trust’s chief executive last week and he was saying they had already gone to black alerts twice in the last fortnight.”