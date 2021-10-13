Sadiq Khan ‘considers reopening two Night Tube lines before Christmas’ as pressure mounts to reinstate service

The petition to reinstate the Night Tube has reached more than 125,000 signatures (PA)

Sadiq Khan is considering reopening two of the five Night Tube lines before Christmas, a central London MP has said.

Pressure is mounting on the Mayor to reinstate the full 24-hour weekend service before the festive period to help protect women, low income workers and drive extra business to the West End.

Mr Khan is believed to be in talks about running the Central and Victoria Night Tube lines this winter, according to Cities of London and Westminster MP Nickie Aikin.

However she said that all lines must be available "in full, immediately".

"The decision taken by TfL to keep the Night Tube closed is having a disproportionate impact on women and low-income groups," Ms Aiken said in a letter to the mayor.

“With the beginning of the festive period nearly upon us, a time which is vital to the economic recovery of the West End, I urge you to please reopen the Night Tube in its entirety.

“I understand that you are considering reopening the Victoria and Central Lines before Christmas, which I obviously welcome, but for the sake of women's safety we need all five night tube underground lines and the Overground night service reopened.”

She added that 60 per cent of workers in London’s bars, clubs and restaurants are women.

"We have a duty to protect these women and I have serious concerns that their safety is being compromised with every day we delay reopening," she said.

"It is therefore a true tragedy that there is such a delay. I would argue that it should be an absolute priority for TfL."

Transport for London closed the service, which usually runs on Fridays and Saturdays on the Victoria, Jubilee, and most of the Central, Northern and Piccadilly lines, during the pandemic.

Mr Khan has previously said it will resume in 2022.

A petition to bring it back immediately has been signed by more than 125,000 people as women look for safer ways to get home following the murder of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard.

Story continues

A TfL spokesman said discussions with unions about potentially reinstating one or more Night Tube lines this year were ongoing and an announcement would be made this month.

Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground said: “Ensuring women and girls can travel safely on London’s public transport networks is an absolute priority.

“We are running as close to a full service as possible across all our services and the Tube continues to serve central London with last trains leaving around 1am and starting again at 5.30am."

Read More

Sadiq Khan urged to introduce ‘pay-per-mile’ road charge in London

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display cancelled for a second year

Together we’re fighting the toxic air crisis crippling London