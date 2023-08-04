Sadiq Khan brushes aside Keir Starmer’s Ulez fears and vows to not delay expansion

Sadiq Khan on Friday vowed he would not “delay or water down” the extension of the ultra low emission zone later this month despite Labour leadership concerns about the launch.

The Mayor insisted he was pressing ahead with the controversial expansion as he announced a major widening of a vehicle scrappage scheme.

City Hall is set to add a further £50 million from reserves to a £110 million fund to help drivers upgrade their cars, vans and motorbikes.

All Londoners, rather than just those in receipt of certain benefits, as well as small businesses and charities, will also have access to payments between £2,000 and £11,500 to make their vehicles compliant.

Drivers of the most polluting cars will have to pay a daily £12.50 charge anywhere in Greater London from August 29.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting have all said they do not want the expansion to go ahead as planned.

They urged the Mayor to “reassess” the timing after the policy was blamed for the party’s by-election defeat in Uxbridge last month.

But Mr Khan said: “I have always said that expanding the Ulez to the whole of London was a difficult decision, and not one I took lightly — but it’s a decision I remain committed to seeing through.

“I’m not prepared to step back, delay or water down vital green policies like Ulez, which will not only save lives and protect children’s lungs... but help us to fight the climate crisis.”

Asked whether he was disappointed by the Labour frontbench briefing against him, Mr Khan said it was “important for people to be honest and candid about any concerns they have”.

The scrappage announcement was welcomed by some boroughs set to be included in the expansion.

Clyde Loakes, deputy leader of Waltham Forest council, said: “Waltham Forest has long argued that the Government should give financial support to the scrappage scheme to help with the delivery of this world- leading policy, as they have done in other cities with similar schemes such as Birmingham.

“We are grateful that the London Mayor has stepped in to fill the gap left by the Government.”

But Mr Khan still faces fierce opposition from Conservative-run town halls, as well as the home counties whose residents are not eligible for the scrappage scheme.

Just one of the seven councils bordering the capital has granted permission for City Hall to erect Ulez signs warning motorists they will be entering the zone.

Buckinghamshire town hall told the Standard it would “not enter into an agreement to install Ulez road signage until adequate mitigation” for its residents and businesses that face being affected was in place.

Tory Mayoral candidate Susan Hall this morning said the expansion “hurts so many people not just Londoners” and would make “virtually no difference at all” to air quality in outer London.