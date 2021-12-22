Sadiq Khan announces biggest hike in council tax, taking bills to £400

(Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

Sadiq Khan has announced plans to increase council tax by the biggest amount since he became Mayor.

On Wednesday, he proposed increasing his share of bills by an average of £31.93 a year from April, meaning the average London household will pay almost £400 a year to City Hall.

The increase includes an extra £20 announced by Mr Khan last week to help restore the finances of Transport for London.

His proposal for 2022/23 surpasses his previous record £31.59 increase in benchmark Band D bills that he imposed for the 2021/22 financial year.

However, the percentage increase being proposed – 8.8 per cent – is lower than the 9.5 per cent agreed for the current year.

The £31.93 increase consists of £20 for transport, £10 for policing and crime and £1.93 for the London Fire Brigade. It means Londoners will pay an extra £108 million to the Greater London Authority in council tax.

The total annual bill paid by many London households will be around £2,000 once their borough council adds its amount. Boroughs are likely to increase their bills by around five per cent.

Mr Khan said he had been forced to hike council tax bills because of a lack of government support for London.

Last week the Department for Transport said TfL’s current bailout – to replace the reduction in fares income caused by the pandemic – would continue until February but no long-term agreement on funding has been agreed.

Mr Khan said: “The pandemic is continuing to have a serious impact on London’s finances and the Government is still refusing to properly fund our public services, particularly the Met police, Transport for London and the London Fire Brigade.

“Raising council tax by £2.66 per month is not something I want to do, but the Government is leaving us with no choice if we are to help prevent the collapse of TfL and ensure our police officers and firefighters have the resources they need.”

Ken Livingstone holds the record for the biggest increase in the Greater London Authority’s share of council tax bills, both in real terms and percentage-wise. In 2003/4, he increased his share of the precept by £50.52 ( a 29.1 per cent annual increase).

