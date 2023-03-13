Sadio Mane urges Bayern Munich to sign Joao Cancelo permanently

Cancelo had an impressive performance during Bayern's 5-3 home victory over Augsburg, contributing a goal and an assist. The 28-year-old right-back had not started for the Bavarians since February but proved his worth during the match.

In January 2023, Cancelo was loaned to Bayern for the remainder of the league season.

"What a player! Today you saw again that Joao is one of the best in the world. So good, really, we are very happy that he is playing for us," Mane said after the match in an interview. "I'd like to see him with us next season too. He's exactly the kind of player we need," he added.

Reports suggest that Bayern have the option to sign Cancelo permanently for €70million. Mane's endorsement of the Portuguese player may sway club bosses to make a move.

Bayern are set to face Bayer 04 Leverkusen in their next Bundesliga match on Sunday at BayArena.

