Sadie Robertson's Daughter Honey Released from Hospital amid Battle with RSV: 'Happy to Go Home'

Sadie Robertson Huff's 4-month-old daughter is on the mend.

Earlier this week, the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, revealed in a candid Instagram post that her daughter Honey James was hospitalized due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

However, on Saturday, Robertson Huff shared an update that Honey was doing better and that she and husband Christian Huff were able to bring their baby girl back home.

"YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY) 😍 ," the mother of one wrote alongside her post. "4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home!"

"She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home :) we are so so grateful!" Robertson Huff added. "Thank you for everyone who prayed for us 💗 we truly did feel your prayers! We didn't expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!"

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. The virus is especially common in infants, with almost all children contracting an RSV infection by their second birthday.

In her Instagram post, Robertson Huff also singled out "the parents who have kids in the hospital," writing, "I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. 💔 much love ❤️."

In her initial post where she revealed Honey's sickness, Robertson Huff said that she wanted to share her story with her followers as "so many around the world are going through this."

"The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," she wrote of her daughter. "The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit."

"Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It's not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come!" Robertson Huff continued. "To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you."

Honey's illness comes about after Robertson Huff and fellow new mom Bindi Irwin chatted during a wide-ranging conversation on Facebook Live Audio earlier this week, where they shared what they've found to be the biggest takeaways from becoming parents.

Irwin talked about how "everything clicks into place" with a baby, adding, "There is no description for the amount of love you can have in your heart. I mean, it's like your heart grows to be able to fit this much love in."

"It's such a selfless love," added Robertson Huff. "With your child, it's like, they can't do anything for you, but they're everything to you."

"You can't give me anything, but you've already given me everything by being who you are," she continued. "I think that that in and of itself is just a love that you've never experienced before because it has nothing to do with what they do, what they can and can't do; it's just who they are."

"You just love who they are, and you're already so proud of who they are," Robertson Huff mused.