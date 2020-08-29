Sadak 2: From Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Cameo’ to the Missing Owl, 11 WTF Moments in Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Film That We Can’t Just Ignore! (SPOILER ALERT)

What's happening to Sadak 2 on IMDB is bad. The movie has been downvoted to about 1.1 rating, making it the worst voted movie on the site. Of course, most of the voters are haters, using the Sushant Singh Rajput justice bandwagon to troll the 'nepotism' camp. So it is unfair to the Sadak 2 team that they are getting this unwanted hate, even though there is no established link of the Bhatts to SSR demise. But here is a catch. Sadak 2 is a truly bad film! Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur Take A Road Trip Straight to Dull-Ville.

The sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead, the movie marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after a gap of 20 years. This is also the first time Alia Bhatt is doing a fully-fledged role with her home banner, and also the first to be directed by her father, who had directed her elder half-sister in Sadak. So Sadak 2 should have been special for so many reasons.

The trailer was a huge hint of that not being the case. And the final film turned out to be such a dull movie, that even the two-hour runtime felt like a lifetime. The script was bad, the direction was lustreless, the dialogues forced philosophical, the characters had no viewer connect and the music just about okay. Save for Sanjay Dutt, none of the actors, including Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur, could whip up a good performance. Moreover, Sadak 2 was a huge letdown for those '90s kids who cherished the original. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's New Release Becomes the Lowest Rated Movie on IMDB Ever.

There were plenty of WTF moments in Sadak 2, some cheesy, some bad and some inexplicably bad. Here are 11 of our fave such atrocious moments or decisions from the film. Needless to say, plenty of SPOILERS ahead!

Pooja Bhatt's Cameo

A Still from Sadak 2

Pooja Bhatt had kept herself away from acting for some years now, mostly down work behind the camera, when not countering trolls. When Sadak 2 was first announced, Pooja Bhatt was part of the main cast, even being in the photoshoot. But when the movie came out, Pooja Bhatt was errr... there in the film, but also not there.

As the trailer already told us, her character is dead. But she still makes her presence felt through... footage from first film, portrait, silhouettes (that is clearly not hers) and in one scene, a hand! We hear her speak, off screen of course, but that's it! If we can show an older Ravi (Sanjay Dutt), why not an older Pooja? Or is it that Ravi only wants to remember a younger Pooja?

Pakya

A Still from Sadak 2

Sanjay Dutt and (the voice of) Pooja Bhatt are not the only actors returning from Sadak. There is also Javed Khan, who played Pakya in the original.

But if you have seen the film and don't really remember where he appeared, don't worry! Even we missed that blink-n-miss cameo and had to recheck after seeing his name in the end-credits! Why bring him for such a miniscule bit, when you could have just ignore the part? We want #JusticeForPakya!

John Gardner

