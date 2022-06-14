SADA Selected as Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year - North America 2021

SADA Systems Inc.

SADA is recognized for fifth time for achievements enabling customers to digitally transform through the power of Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy, today announced that it has been selected as Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for North America 2021. The company was recognized for its accomplishments in the Google Cloud ecosystem and for delivering transformational services to organizations across healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, financial services, digital natives, and much more.



SADA has delivered comprehensive business and technical consultation, expert professional services, and ongoing managed services and support to enterprises like Neustar, Discovery, Digital Turbine, Sony Picture Imageworks, WeWork, and other notable brands.

“By accelerating customers’ time-to-value and building deep expertise with Google Cloud solutions, SADA has continued to be an instrumental partner for us,” said Bronwyn Hastings, Google Cloud Corporate Vice President, ISV Ecosystems & Channels. “I look forward to how SADA will continue to amplify our impact with customers, as it brings the power of our technologies to more communities globally in 2022.”

SADA is unique in that it is fully dedicated to the Google Cloud ecosystem. SADA solely focuses on and understands Google Cloud technology and responds to customers’ challenging needs by leveraging the platform’s innovative tools with expert services. SADA has seven Google Cloud Partner Specializations and 34 Expertise accolades, further differentiating their business to the market and emphasizing the importance of building knowledge and expertise in high-priority product and solutions areas for Google Cloud.

“It's a great honor to be recognized once again as a Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year. Our brand pillars to be bold, dynamic, and nonstop, and our Core Values are at the foundation of every customer engagement resulting in customers for life,” said Tony Safoian, President and CEO of SADA. “I’m so proud of what we have accomplished as a team, together with Google Cloud, our alliance partners, and our customers. We’re only just beginning!”

In 2021, SADA launched the SaaS Alliance Program to help ISVs and Digital Natives accelerate their growth and maximize their investment in Google Cloud. SADA’s alliance partner base grew more than 350% in the first year, with companies such as Teradata, Quantum Metric, Premise, and Lumapps joining the program.

Quantum Metric, a leader in continuous product design, was one of the first partners added to the SaaS Alliance Program. Quantum Metric was able to scale its go-to-market motion to drive its ISV business forward and reach more customers. “It’s important to find partners that can support Quantum Metric’s accelerated growth, given the increasing importance of delivering digital products with greater impact, speed, and confidence,” said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. “We’re continuing our commitment to Google Cloud through SADA, given their technical expertise and the strong relationship they have established with the Google Cloud team.”

In 2021, SADA also grew its employee base by 70 percent, hiring in technical delivery and support roles. It expanded its footprint to better serve global customers by opening a delivery center in Armenia. SADA also acquired Bytewave Digital (now SADA India) to provide 24/7 global support and delivery services.

SADA is investing in continued success in 2022, launching its SADA POWER line of services products in Q1 that combines Google Cloud's technology and expertise to deliver valuable cloud services and solutions consistently. Designed to align with programs and solutions from Google Cloud and SADA’s Alliance partners, SADA POWER provides customized services that enable businesses to navigate their cloud journeys with confidence.

In addition to receiving this newest accolade, SADA was also recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a Best Place to Work for the fifth year in a row, and by Inc. Magazine as a Best Workplace for the third straight year. SADA has previously been recognized by Google Cloud as 2017 Sales Partner of the Year - North America , 2018 Global Reseller Partner of the Year , 2019 Global Reseller Partner of the Year , and 2020 Reseller Partner of the Year - North America .

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. More info at www.sada.com .

