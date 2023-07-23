The sad truth about Oppenheimer and his women

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer - Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is about splitting the mythos of the man, examining the fusion of elements at his nucleus. The elements are standard fare for stories about difficult-to-understand genius: arrogant, aloof, self-important, stubborn. Perhaps more surprising for the father of the atomic bomb is “womaniser”, as J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is explicitly labelled at one point.

Certainly, the biography on which Nolan’s film is based – American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin – describes how the physicist once had half a dozen lovers on the go. Oppenheimer also had a lengthy affair with a psychologist friend, Dr Ruth Tolman, and was accused of risking national security over one ill-advised liaison.

The film tells the story behind the nuclear weapons – directed by Oppenheimer as part of the Manhattan Project – and the 1954 security hearing that served to discredit Oppenheimer by questioning his loyalties, political leaning, and ties to communists. But, fuelled by sexual exploits, Nolan’s film is unexpectedly raunchy too, embodied by Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, a bundle of unfettered, simmering sultriness (I wasn’t counting minutes, but I’d bet my stash of uranium that Pugh spends half of her screentime nude.)

Was J. Robert Oppenheimer really a womaniser? Or has Nolan added a few lashings of sauce? For Raymond Monk, whose own Oppenheimer biography A Life Inside the Centre was published in 2012, womaniser is too strong a word – though there were affairs as well as some unrequited affections. “He was very popular with women,” says Monk. “He was very good-looking and could be charming… It’s clear from the memoirs of his secretaries that they were all in love with him. Though as far as I know, he made no attempt to seduce them.”

As seen in the biopic, his life was impacted by two women in particular: the troubled psychiatrist Jean Tatlock (Pugh), and his also troubled botanist wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt).

Oppenheimer first met Jean Tatlock in 1936 at a fund-raising party for the republican loyalists in the Spanish Civil War. Tatlock, the daughter of a Harvard professor, was then a 22-year-old medical student. “A free-spirited woman with a hungry, poetic mind,” wrote Bird and Sherwin, “she was always the one person in the room, whatever the circumstances, who remained unforgettable.” Tatlock was striking, fiercely intelligent, and prone to bouts of darkness. She was also a paid-up member of the Communist Party. Tatlock’s communist links – or, more specifically, Oppenheimer’s link to her, and one incident in particular – caused Oppenheimer some trouble later on, when he was hauled in front of the 1954 security hearing.

Tatlock is sometimes described as radicalising Oppenheimer, but Monk says this is overstated. It was his students at Berkeley – who, in the wake of the Great Depression, were forced to accept low-paying jobs – who opened his eyes to politics. “Oppenheimer’s closeness to his students drew him into left-wing circles,” he argues. “They were radicalised by the economic conditions of the early 1930s.”

As seen in the film, Oppenheimer was already interested in Leftist causes by the time he met Jean Tatlock. The film depicts Tatlock as strong-willed and persuasive – a more ardent communist than she actually was. The real Jean Tatlock was not ideologically committed. A psychiatrist in training, she was interested in Freud’s psychoanalysis – too bourgeois for hardened commies.

'She was the love of his life': Jean Tatlock

Oppenheimer later said her Communist Party memberships were “on-again, off-again affairs, and never seemed to provide for her what she was seeking.” But Tatlock did put a fire in Oppenheimer’s belly, politically; she was committed to leftist causes, such as republican Spain, more than the party, and convinced Oppenheimer to be more active. “Don’t settle for anything,” she said.

There was also more to the relationship than politics. “I think the political bond between them was important,” says Monk. “But just as important was their shared love of poetry. They were both lovers of the poetry of John Donne.” Later, Oppenheimer named the first atomic bomb test “Trinity”, apparently inspired by lines from Donne, including “Batter my heart, three person’d God”. “For him, John Donne would always be associated with Jean Tatlock,” says Monk. “I think naming it Trinity was an homage to Jean as much as anything else.”

Their relationship, as depicted by Nolan, was intense. Pugh’s Tatlock puts the famous words into mouth: “I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” Oppenheimer later recalled how those words – taken from the Sanskrit scripture, Bhagavad Gita – came to him during the Trinity bomb test. In the film, Tatlock makes him speak the words in the throes of passion – years before the atomic bomb is cooked up – in what amounts to a sweaty fusion of sex and impending destruction.

Across the three-hour running time, Pugh’s turn is relatively brief, but she captures the impact that Tatlock had on Oppenheimer. “There’s a case for saying she was the great love of his life,” says Monk. “He was besotted with her. He’s reported to have gone to her house repeatedly with flowers to woo her. It’s also clear that she was not as in love with him as he was with her.” Indeed, Tatlock could be cold and hurtful. In one incident – recreated by Nolan – Tatlock tossed away one of his many bunches of flowers and told her friend, “Tell him to go away, tell him I am not here.”

Heart-breaker: Oppenheimer and Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, had a tempestous affair - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

In the three years they were together, Oppenheimer proposed twice; twice she rejected him. In the film, it’s Oppenheimer who ends the relationship after meeting his soon-to-be wife, Katherine “Kitty” Harrison. Oppenheimer tells Kitty that Tatlock loves him “sometimes… not enough”. Jean’s coldness drives him into Kitty’s arms. In reality, it was Tatlock who broke it off with Oppenheimer. Though she may have driven him to Kitty in a roundabout way. According to Bird and Sherwin, Oppenheimer was on the rebound. He had dated numerous young women and “broke several hearts”. He met Kitty in August 1939, at a party thrown by the physicist Charles Lauristen. “I fell in love with Robert that day,” Kitty confessed, “but hoped to conceal it.”

Born Katherine Puening, Kitty was from German aristocracy on her mother’s side. They were related to various European royalty, including – so she claimed – Queen Victoria. Moving to Pittsburgh as a child, Kitty grew up wealthy. As a youngster she was rebellious, bohemian, and impulsive. And like Tatlock, she had been a member of the Communist Party. Kitty’s second husband, Joe Dallet, was a communist and union organiser; he was killed while fighting as a volunteer in the Spanish Civil War. By the time she met Oppenheimer, Kitty was married to an older doctor named Richard Harrison. The pair were unhappy – a marriage in name only. Oppenheimer and Kitty began what was essentially an open affair. The following year Oppenheimer phoned Harrison to say that his wife was pregnant. Harrison agreed, rather amicably, to a divorce.

As described by Bird and Sherwin, some friends assumed that Oppenheimer would reconcile with Tatlock and were concerned when he married Kitty. “Oh, let’s face it,” said one friend. “It may be scandalous, but at least Kitty has humanized him.” Others were less generous; Kitty, says Monk, is remembered as “difficult”. Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law, Jackie, called Kitty a “bitch”, “schemer”, and “phoney”. The physicist Abraham Pais called Kitty “the most despicable female I have ever known”. Tatlock and Kitty sit on different ends of a spectrum of influence on Oppenheimer’s life, but they were similarly troubled souls. Kitty – as seen in the film – was a drunk and struggled to bond with their two children, Peter and Toni. They dumped baby Peter on friends for two months, and offered Toni up for adoption to other friends. Abraham Pais said the Oppenheimers’ family life was “hell on earth”.

Bitter and unhappy: Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

“It was a bitterly unhappy marriage,” says Monk. “When he moved to Princeton, where he led the Institute for Advanced Study, Kitty was universally loathed because she was so difficult. She would be drunk in the afternoon. She wasn’t a pleasant drunk – she was a combative, aggressive drunk. People used to dread going round to the Oppenheimers’ house because the relations between the two were so bad.”

The film side-lines Kitty for a bulk of the runtime, seemingly in the way that male-centric films do. When Oppenheimer moves them to Los Alamos, New Mexico – the location of the secret base where they designed the bomb – Emily Blunt’s Kitty is reduced to housewife duty: drinking, complaining about the kitchen, and hanging the washing out.

It rings true though, says Monk. “I think Kitty hated being in Los Alamos. Oppenheimer was working all the time. The job placed enormous demands on him. He looked skeletal. He looked at least 10 years older than he was. He smoked and drank a great deal. She drank even more… she’d suddenly go shopping in Santa Fe or Albuquerque and go missing for weeks.”

Between 1939 and 1943, Oppenheimer saw Jean Tatlock about twice a year – sometimes at social functions, sometimes when visiting her. “There was still very deep feeling when we saw each other,” Oppenheimer later said. Tatlock had asked him to visit her before he went to Los Alamos in early 1943, but he didn’t. When asked during the 1954 security hearings why she’d wanted to see him, Oppenheimer responded: “Because she was still in love with me.” The line is repeated in the film.

In June 1943, he visited Tatlock in San Francisco and they spent the night together. He was followed by military intelligence, who reported the liaison to the FBI. Oppenheimer’s dalliance with a known Communist Party member – who could well have been (but wasn’t) a Soviet spy – caused some alarm. Counter-intelligence chief, Colonel Boris Pash (a menacing Casey Affleck in the film) recommended that Oppenheimer be denied security clearance and fired. “It was not good practice,” Oppenheimer admitted about visiting Tatlock.

Oppenheimer was subjected to a Congressional hearing about his relationship with Jean Tatlock - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

“He must have known he’d be pursued everywhere by security agents,” says Monk. “He knew the FBI and army security were interested in him. He must have known that he couldn’t do anything without the knowledge of intelligence services, and therefore they’d be following him when he went to San Francisco to meet Jean. They would have known that Jean was a member of the Communist Party. So, the director of the most secret weapons laboratory in the United States of America was spending the night with a known Communist Party member. That’s an incredible thing to do.” So why did he do it? “I think the only thing that explains it, is that he was still in love with Jean Tatlock,” says Monk.

The San Francisco meeting is shown in the film, at which point Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer breaks it off for good. The implication is that it pushes her over the edge.

Tatlock – at that point a children’s psychiatrist – suffered bouts of depression. During their relationship, her dark spells made Oppenheimer depressed too. In January 1944, Tatlock’s father found her dead, drowned in the bathtub. “I am disgusted with everything,” said her suicide note. “At least I could take away the burden of a paralyzed soul from a fighting world.” She was just 29.

“Oppenheimer was described as looking ‘ashen faced’ when he was told about her suicide,” says Monk. “I think it was devastating for him because she was the great love of his life.” Monk adds: “This is speculation, but I think it would have affected his relationship with Kitty, which was never great, certainly as Los Alamos. It was Los Alamos that he heard about Jean’s death. I think it would have been one more nail in the coffin of their relationship.”

Nolan’s film dramatises the moment that Oppenheimer learns of Tatlock’s death, at which point he confesses to Kitty about their night together. It’s not clear when Kitty first learned about the affair in real life; it was likely at the 1954 security hearing, where Oppenheimer was questioned about Tatlock and, rather humiliatingly, forced to confess. “Whether that’s the first time Kitty knew about it… I suspect it might have been,” says Monk. “She would have been furious. Kitty had a temper.”

Sidelined: Kitty Oppenheimer with their children, Katherine and Peter - CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Though side-lined for much of it, Kitty’s moment comes in the final act, which focuses on the politics of the security hearings, and Oppenheimer’s moral struggle with unleashing nuclear weapons. In the tradition of Nolan’s thematically dense scripts, Kitty becomes the cynicism to Oppenheimer’s naivety, willing to say out loud the things that Oppenheimer won’t. “Did you think if you let them tar and feather you, the world will forgive you?” she asks him. “They won’t.” “That rings true, I think,” says Monk. As seen in the film, Kitty also held her own at the security hearing, when asked about her former communist links. “Kitty did not give an inch,” wrote Bird and Sherwin. “Calm and yet alert to every nuance, she was undoubtedly a better witness than the husband she was defending.”

J Robert Oppenheimer died of throat cancer in 1967. Kitty then lived with Bob Serber, one of the friends who’d always liked her. Kitty died of an embolism in 1972, aged 62.

That towering strength, saved for the final act and using Kitty’s real responses, has “best supporting actress” etched all over it. It also speaks to Oppenheimer’s original attraction. “Oppie was not a womaniser,” wrote Bird and Sherwin. “But he was the kind of man who was strongly attracted to women who were attracted to him. Kitty had been irresistible.”

