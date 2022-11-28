‘Sad situation’: Child killed in apparent accidental shooting Monday in KCK, police say

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read
Matt Rourke/AP

A young child was shot and killed Monday in Kansas City, Kansas in what appeared to police investigators to be an accidental shooting.

Kansas City, Kansas police officers were dispatched around 12 p.m. to the 3600 block of North 123rd street in response to a shooting involving a juvenile, said Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman.

A child, believed to be between the ages of 4 and 5 years old, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead there, Chartrand said. She added that the initial investigation had led detectives to believe the child had gotten a hold of a firearm that went off.

“It’s a sad, sad situation,” Chartrand said.

KCKPD detectives continued to investigate Monday. Chartrand said members of the household where the shooting unfolded were cooperating with the police investigation.

