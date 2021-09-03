SAD seeks resolution in House to observe National Human Rights Day as Religious Tolerance Day

Representative Image

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): In the ongoing one-day Punjab legislative assembly session on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the speaker to pass a resolution to observe National Human Rights Day as Religious Tolerance Day in memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In a written letter to Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh, the SAD said, "We, the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislative party wish to bring to your notice the necessity of commemorating the glorious sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji at the national level on the occasion of his 400th Parkash Purb."

It further stated, "We request you to move a resolution requesting the union government to observe the National Human Rights Day in memory of Guru ji. It could be rechristened as Religious Tolerance Day."

SAD also said that it would not only make future generations aware about the supreme sacrifice of Guru ji but also spread the message of religious tolerance and respect for all religions and sects in the country.

The political party also appealed to consider establishing a scholarship in the field of human rights education in memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to eminent personalities, freedom fighters, sports icons, political personalities besides senior officers of civil and police administration, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly.

On the onset of one-day special session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, the House paid respects to former Union Minister of State RL Bhatia, former Ministers Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana, Gulzar Singh, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, Chaudhri Radha Krishan and Inderjit Singh Zira, ex-Chief Parliamentary Secretary Jagdish Sawhney besides former MLAs Sukhdarshan Singh Marar and Jagraj Singh Gill. (ANI)