Sad! Sebastian Stan is young Donald Trump in new movie “The Apprentice”

The "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor will say the best words as the future reality-star-turned president.

Sebastian Stan is transforming into a very stable genius — and he has the awful hair to prove it.

Paparazzi photos acquired by Page Six show the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor portraying Donald Trump in the upcoming movie The Apprentice, which is currently in production. Stan is unfortunately donning the former president's gravity-defying strawberry-blond mop in the photos as he eats a sandwich and drinks a Coke on a bench.

Unlike other on-screen Trumps, including Brendan Gleeson in The Comey Rule or James Austin Johnson on Saturday Night Live, the film will be set in the 1970s and ‘80s, thus Stan’s version of the mogul is younger. The Apprentice will chronicle Trump’s early rise in the world of New York real estate, according to Deadline. The film also stars Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Trump’s first wife Ivana, as well as Jeremy Strong (Succession) as attorney Roy Cohn.

Frazer Harrison/Getty; ï»¿Bettmann Archive Sebastian Stan and Donald Trump

Stan is no stranger to radically altering his physical style for a biopic — he bore a feathered Severus Snape-esque ‘do to play Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in Dumb Money, lost substantial weight and sported full-body tattoos and nipple piercings to portray Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, and wore a hideous mustache as Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya. He also underwent another massive physical transformation — this time via heavy prosthetics — for the upcoming thriller A Different Man.

Stan recently appeared in the twisty thriller Sharper on Apple TV+, and is set to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in his tenth Marvel Cinematic Universe project, the anti-hero team-up Thunderbolts.

