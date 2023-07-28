‘I was so sad’: The reason Israel’s reserve army force is laying down arms

Protesters chant slogans against the extreme Right-wing coalition led by the prime minister and its judicial regulation - Anadolu

Nir Cohen felt tears prickling his eyelids as he re-read his announcement for what must have been the hundredth time. Then he steeled himself and pressed send.

“I, Nir Avishi Cohen, Major, serial number 7018784, commanding officer of the infantry brigade, inform you with a heavy heart of my refusal to serve,” said the message, which went out to Mr Cohen’s commanding officers and then his followers on social media. “I refuse to continue serving in the IDF [Israel Defence Forces], an army of a non-democratic country.”

With the push of a button, he had made what felt like the most painful decision of his life: to cut ties with his prestigious military background in protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s hugely controversial bid to overhaul the country’s legal system.

Mr Cohen’s emotional announcement was the first of potentially thousands to come from Israeli reservists in the coming weeks, as Mr Netanyahu’s opponents adopt an unprecedented new tactic in stopping his reforms.

“It had been in my mind for many months and it took me many, many hours to decide,” Mr Cohen, who served 24 years as a combat officer and then reservist, told The Telegraph.

“I wrote it all down and published it… I was sure it was the right thing to do but it was very, very sad. I never, ever in my life thought that I would do this kind of post,” the 42-year-old added.

For seven months, millions of Israelis have demonstrated in the streets against the reforms which they say will transform Israel into a dictatorship without legal checks and balances on the government.

But so far the protesters have failed to stop the new laws, which the government claims are a necessary step to reduce the influence of unelected judges, from being passed.

The call to refuse army service over Mr Netanyahu’s overhaul has become hugely emotional for Israelis, forcing them to wrestle with their sense of patriotism and hold long debates about the issue on the fringes of protest marches.

It is also symbolic of a deep and bitter rift between the country’s secular liberals - who stiffly oppose the reforms - and religious conservatives who support them.

The IDF has already admitted that it has seen an increase in refusals due to the legal overhaul, while Mr Netanyahu has pleaded with reservists to “leave the service in the IDF out of the political debate”.

Warning that enemies may exploit political chaos

The head of Israel’s air force has also warned that regional enemies, such as Iran, may seek to take advantage of the political chaos surrounding the reforms.

Mr Cohen’s social media post about his refusal quickly went viral, with a broadly positive response. Many welcomed his decision, he said, though he also received abusive messages from supporters of Mr Netanyahu’s bitterly divisive overhaul plan.

“My colleagues and soldiers were surprised, they sent a few messages not just supporting my decision but also joining my decision,” he said. “But I don’t know if I will be punished or how the army will react.”

Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Israeli people on Monday seeking to quell unrest related to parliament passing laws that will weaken judges’ powers over ministers - UNPIXS

Tensions over the legal overhaul came to a crescendo this week as the government passed a bill which restricts the power of judges to challenge ministerial decisions which they deem unreasonable or reckless.

In response, protest leaders have claimed that 10,000 reservists have signed a pledge to stop volunteering for the army in a last-ditch attempt to stop the reforms.

The figure would account for a noticeable proportion of the 400,000 to 500,000 reservists in the IDF - and is said to include fighter pilots and elite troops - who are the backbone of Israel’s security in times of war.

However, Israeli military sources said it was too early to tell how many reservists would follow through on their pledge and whether it would impact the functioning of the army.

The question of whether to refuse military service is dominating conversations in bars, cafes and offices across Israel, especially among under-30s who are both more likely to play prominent reservist roles and to oppose Mr Netanyahu’s reforms.

“I grew up thinking this is our country and we’re going to serve it and defend it for security. But now the feeling is I am fighting for my home [by refusing reserve duty] and trying my best with all the power that I have to keep it a democracy,” said Coral Helft, 30.

She stressed that the reforms were just the beginning of a much broader push by Israel’s far-Right government to impose religious, conservative rule. One hardline minister in the government has even endorsed calls for a ban on women serving in the army, which for Ms Helft was a key factor in her decision.

People gather in Tel Aviv to protest against the judicial overhaul - Anadolu

Others are less sure about refusal, while some are concerned that military service - which is compulsory in Israel and a source of immense pride - is being politicised.

“I’m not refusing,” said a female reservist who was concerned about protesters undermining security at a time when Israel faces increased threats from arch-foe Iran. “I personally believe it’s not the right thing to do. I’ve even done more reserve duty over the last few weeks than I’d usually do.”

‘IDF is in full readiness’

Israeli military analysts said they had not yet seen any signs of security being harmed by reservists refusing to serve. But the situation could change quickly.

“Overall, the IDF is in full readiness. Throughout the last few months there were no pilots who didn’t serve and in some units there has been an increase in ground forces,” said Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli brigadier general and security commentator.

“But it is normalising, to a certain extent, the willingness to support acts of subordination due to political issues. So the army has a big challenge.”

One major question facing reservists who refuse service is what they would do if war broke out with one of Israel’s regional enemies, such as Hizbollah in Lebanon or even Iran.

Some have indicated they would put politics aside and return to duty, and then resume their boycott once the security situation had improved. But others said their abandonment of the military would be permanent - even if Israel were under attack.

Mr Cohen, the former infantry officer, is in the latter group. “My decision is permanent and I announced that to my commanding officer,” he said.

“That situation [a war] might happen unfortunately and it might even be in the interests of the government to have a conflict or a war to make everyone forget about this.”

