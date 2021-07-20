Sad that new ministers couldn't be introduced: MoS Ajay Bhatt condemns Monsoon session ruckus

MoS for Tourism Ajay Bhatt in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): It is sad that newly-appointed ministers of the Cabinet could not be introduced in Rajya Sabha because of ruckus by Opposition members, Minister of State Ajay Bhatt said on Tuesday.

The first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday amid uproar by Opposition parties on issues such as Pegasus, COVID-19 management, price hike, and farm laws, preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing the new cabinet ministers.

"What happened yesterday was sad. The newly-appointed ministers could not be introduced because of the Opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha. This forum is to put forth views in line with House decorum. I urge all MPs to let the House run smoothly," Bhatt told ANI.

"The Prime Minister has requested that whatever you want to speak, speak in the house. If the opposition speaks, the government answers it. The shortcomings that remain are clear on the forum. If there are no talks at all, democracy will be weak," he added.

Regarding the Pegasus issue that recently came to the fore, the Minister of State said that reports were baseless and urged people not tp spread misinformation.

"All these reports are baseless, they have no basis. The (IT) minister has also given a statement on this subject on behalf of the government. It is not good to spread misunderstanding by saying such things," he said. (ANI)