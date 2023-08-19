‘A sad goodbye’: William Sitwell on the closing of Le Gavroche

On Friday night, Michel Roux told staff he was hanging up his chef’s whites and shutting the door on Le Gavroche - Issy Croker

On Friday evening, at Le Gavroche, on 43 Upper Brook Street, Mayfair, London, as the waiting staff gathered in their traditional circular hub for the pre-service briefing, there was a sombre edge to the serious focus of the room.

As tweaks to the menu, a new seasonal dish and VIP guests were mentioned, one might forgive the assembled men and women for letting their minds wander beyond the machinations of that night’s service. For that afternoon, as vegetables were chopped in the kitchen, wrinkles on the linen tablecloths ironed out, the news rippled through the basement of one of the most famous restaurants in the country. Le Gavroche was closing.

Its last ever service would come soon after Christmas this year. And then: no more Soufflé Suisesse, (the thickest, most luxurious soufflé imaginable) not another Coquille St. Jacques, Légumes de la Mer et Anguille Fumée (scallops, roasted and served with sea vegetables, smoked eel sauce and dill oil). And never again in that elegant, assured, if understated, room would be served a dessert of Parfait à la Vanille, Caramel au Rhum, Chocolat Amer et Praliné (which, if you speak English, needs no translation).

For on Friday the chef patron of Gavroche, Michel Roux, a man whose surname carries the gift and burden of one of the greatest legacies of British gastronomy, announced he was hanging up his chef’s whites and shutting the door on an establishment whose name has traded for 56 years.

In happier times in 2016, Michel Roux Junior and his daughter Emily, also a chef - Clara Molden

The news caught everyone by surprise, from the kitchen porter as he hosed his giant pans to the nation’s restaurant critics stealing themselves for another meal, to chefs and restaurateurs across the country as they prepared to cook and welcome guests to their own places.

Le Gavroche, the establishment that changed the face of British dining in the 1960s, that taught generations of chefs how to cook and organise their kitchens, that weathered the storm of Covid and that to this day remains full for every lunch and dinner across the year, would hand back its two Michelin stars and settle into the history books of hospitality.

“It’s not been my job, it’s been my life,” Roux said, “[but] the pressure to be able to deliver the high quality that everyone dining at Le Gavroche expects is just so wearing.”

Roux’s daughter Emily turned down the offer to take on the restaurant, preferring to plough her own furrow with her husband at their establishment in Notting Hill. Feeling that, as Roux puts it, “it wouldn’t be right having someone else in charge,” and with the current lease coming to an end, it has, he adds “[given] me the opportunity to assess and consider the future, and I’d like the restaurant to close on a high.”

Albert Roux outside the restaurant which first opened 56 years ago - Adam Butler/PA

Indeed it seems that the restaurant was never not on some kind of turbo-charged mission. The story began back in 1964 when 23-year-old private chef Michel Roux (the late uncle of Michel Jnr) visited his older brother Albert, 29, who was working for the Cazalet family and living in Kent.

Michel came for a holiday that summer and the two brothers with their then wives would make frequent forays into London for dinner. The places they visited were a constant disappointment and the brothers lapped up each dinner with an excitement that surprised their wives. But the Rouxs had spied an opportunity.

“The food was poor and the service worse,” Michel later reflected. “It confirmed our prejudices, all of which strengthened our resolve to set up in Britain.”

Inside Le Gavroche, where diners enjoyed dishes created by the likes of Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing over the years - Issy Croker

Three years later and Michel left the employ of Rothschild family in Paris and moved to London without knowing a word of English. He had driven to the city from Paris in a rickety old Citroën 2CV with a boot filled with uniforms and a painting picked up from Montmartre. It was an image of the plucky urchin Gavroche Thénardier from the Victor Hugo novel Les Miserables and who would become their symbol and name.

Pooling funds and borrowing other paintings from their clients the brothers opened Le Gavroche in its first location on Lower Sloane Street in March 1967. The menu was, as it remains today, in French. There were soups, hors d’oeuvres, fish, shellfish, meat and poultry. And there was no smoked salmon, potted shrimp or prawn cocktail. They scoured the country for supplies and Albert’s wife Monique smuggled in chicken, charcuterie and foie gras each week from Paris. By the following March Le Gavroche was famous.

Bringing French food to delighted Londoners, including the soufflé - Martin Pope

And the ensuing years saw that the influence of the restaurant was more about who it taught than the food it cooked: the likes of Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing, Rowley Leigh and Bryn Williams all trained there.

Now Michel, who took the mantle from his father Albert in 1991, and who unlike many of his peers insists on being at the pass day after day, will take the name of Le Gavroche to external events and consultancies.

In an industry that notoriously burns out its finest Roux insists that: “I will be a master of Le Gavroche rather than it being my master.”

Thus ensuring the legend of Gavroche is a soufflé that will never be overcooked.

