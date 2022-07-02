‘My “sad girl” fans concern me’: Ottessa Moshfegh in conversation with Carmen Maria Machado

Alex Clark
·12 min read

At 41, Ottessa Moshfegh has appeared on the Booker prize shortlist, for her debut novel Eileen, and the bestseller lists, with My Year of Rest and Relaxation, for which she is currently collaborating on a film adaptation. Her new novel, Lapvona, is set in the middle ages, and features a small community ruled over by a cruel feudal lord, Villiam. Carmen Maria Machado, 35, is the author of celebrated short story collection Her Body & Other Parties, which won the Shirley Jackson prize. Her memoir, In the Dream House, which described the abuse she suffered within a lesbian relationship, won the 2021 Rathbones Folio prize. This encounter was the first time the two US authors had met.

Carmen Maria Machado: I really love your work. When I was reading Lapvona, I was thinking there’s something so exciting to me about authors who are constantly shifting their mode. You never know what their next book is. I find that very exciting as a reader.

Ottessa Moshfegh: Previous to Lapvona, my novels were always in the first person. It never occurred to me that I was doing something so drastically different, because I’m the consistent through line and I’m still me wherever I go, damn it! But with Lapvona, I was really primed and ready to write something in the third person. Locked down during the pandemic, the more isolated I felt, the more I was thinking in a broader worldview perspective. I was thinking about community, society, the world at large, microcosms of the world, the past and how much has changed in human psychology and behaviour.

I don’t have a good reason why I set Lapvona in the late middle ages, but it felt appropriate. I can’t really say that I’ve read a novel set in that era – maybe it’s more of a film tradition or fairytale tradition. But there is a kind of Brothers Grimm, once-upon-a-time effect, where you’re being invited to a distant land in the past where anything can happen. And I wanted to play with that a little bit.

But I’m curious, with your work: you write personal nonfiction and fiction. How do you move between the two?

CMM: I wouldn’t actually say that I write personal nonfiction. I wrote a single book of nonfiction and I have no intention of writing another.

OM: Why not?

CMM: Oh, because it was terrible. I would much rather write fiction, as it turns out. I’m actually writing poetry right now, quickly and impressionistically and in one sitting – I’ve got a lot of stuff going on right now, and it feels like I need these little places to put it.

But I was thinking about Lapvona: I do feel like writing historical fiction is a lot like writing fantasy. You can do research, but on some level, you’re just imagining yourself into a fantasy world. When you said fairytale, it feels correct, because for me there’s an intuitive logic in a fairytale, a sort of unfurling. There’s something deliciously ambivalent about Lapvona; at the end you’re like, well, things are weird.

OM: Villiam, who’s the lord of Lapvona, definitely has some things in common with our former president, but was I really thinking about it as metaphor? I just wanted to escape into another world that was even more fucked up than the world I was living in, but also had some magic and some depths and weirdness that I thought could express something that I couldn’t otherwise.

CMM: Trump feels so singular. But he is also not singular: tyrants are a dime a dozen. The tragedy of Trump is that he rose as high in power as he did. And there were a lot of circumstances that led to that that I don’t even care to think about super hard, because it’s so stressful. Not to be a huge pessimist, but Trump being elected just confirmed something: we live in a sexist, racist, white supremacist bullshit society.

OM: Where are you in the country?

CMM: I’m physically in New York City right now. I live in Philadelphia. But I lived in the midwest for a long time. I’ve lived all over.

OM: I grew up in the northeast, and then I moved to southern California. And there’s this enormous country in between these two places. Culturally speaking, I feel like the centre is very mysterious to the people in, say, New York City. There isn’t a lot of respect for the culture of the middle of the country in a lot of ways. I was interested in looking at the way community works in a place that isn’t connected to anything; the way a small town can work as a culture unto itself.

CMM: Even more generally than that – when you were a child, weren’t there tyrants? I feel like that’s just a genre of person, people who seek power for power’s sake and take it at all costs. Maybe that’s dramatic but it just doesn’t surprise me.

OM: Who were the tyrants when you were growing up?

CMM: Oh, my God. How do I say this without getting myself in trouble? So there are people in my family who were tyrants; I remember there were girls I went to school with who weren’t just bullies, but used existing systems of power to bully.

OM: I’m interested in the family system as a place where people have their roles. And it’s very hard to shift out of a role without everything falling apart. So I was interested in the main character in Lapvona, the adolescent boy Marek, coming from one family system and being artificially inserted into a new one, and how he would adapt. His first father was very abusive, and codependent. When Marek starts to live with Villiam, there’s this kind of delusional relief. Now he’s in a place where he can be comforted and appreciated and he shifts and becomes less pitiable and more dangerous.

But honestly, I’m not very thoughtful when I’m writing. I tend to get sucked into the storytelling of it all. And I don’t think about how things are being reflected from a bigger picture until I have conversations like this.

CMM: I’d say 70% to 75% of what I do is unknown to me. It’s happening beyond the scope of my own research or my own conscious thoughts. There’s something happening on a subconscious level, which I’ve been honing and training my whole life to do, creating a relationship with that sense of whatever you want to call it, the subconscious, or the creative self. You’re generating that relationship constantly. And then you call upon it, and it brings things to you. It’s kind of amazing. It feels insane to describe it out loud.

Writing fiction feels like the most honest way for me to connect with other humans

Ottessa Moshfegh

OM: I relate so much to what you just said about the process, and so much of it being subconscious. My parents were both classical musicians, and I have to say there were a lot of tyrants in the classical music world where I grew up, a lot of tyrants who became teachers. That’s my personal relationship with monsters with power, and with power in multifaceted ways. When your teacher is a monster, but is a great teacher, it’s very confusing. If it’s your destiny to learn something, you may have to sacrifice a lot to learn it.

I guess in my creative life I’ve always had a relationship with myself in those terms; I relate very much to the characters in the book who are whipping themselves to feel God. Because there’s something in my spiritual paradigm that’s like the story, the book, the art, whatever it is that I’m supposed to be making – it’s trapped in me. But I didn’t put it there. And the reason it doesn’t exist yet is that I haven’t done the work. So I have to work it out of me. I don’t even have a decision to make. And so there’s a bit of that tyrannical teacher in me, you know, diligently practising every day to get it as right as I can.

I’m so bad at communicating in so many ways, but for some reason, writing fiction feels like the most honest way for me to connect with other humans. And so I’m going to do this as much as I can. Because I feel like I’m so weird and lonely, that’s become my profession.

CMM: I can relate. I did write a nonfiction book, though one that was very engaged with genre and storytelling. But I also find fiction is the way, and I think actually we’re in the middle of a really interesting moment of – God forbid! – discourse about what fiction should be and what is appropriate to turn into fiction.

Can we write about other people’s stories? There are these recurring waves of controversies in the past couple of years about what it means to put somebody into a book, or to adapt a real-life event or person into fiction – which, to be clear, is how we’ve written fiction for literally all of human history. It’s not just readers, but I’ve seen writers say this too, that it might not be appropriate to put a real-life event or person that isn’t you into a novel, which I think is bananas.

I think of writing, and the creation of fiction especially, as a fundamentally amoral process

Carmen Maria Machado

There is something about that conversation that I find horrifying. What is the purpose of fiction if not that; this act of borrowing, this act of translation, is literally our job. We have no other job. That is the thing that we do. And we’re serving ourselves in many ways, but we’re serving a truth with an asterisk next to it, which is a larger sort of sense of reality.

OM: I guess I would just say that I’m interested in writing. I don’t know how else to put it. There’s an entire universe around thinking about the construction of something that the reader doesn’t need to be concerned with, because it’s already been done. The big word right now is content: I’m doing this for content, I’m filling in the content. I don’t think in those terms. I think of how a story is structured, how it moves, the tonality of it. When I write, it’s not bouncing off the consciousness of the collective literary community.

CMM: I felt that with memoir too. I was writing a memoir about queer domestic violence; it’s a really intense thing. And I had thoughts about how my community would respond to this book. But ultimately, I had to create the book that I needed to create. I think of writing, and the creation of fiction especially, as a fundamentally amoral process, whether it’s 99% taken from life or it’s some different percentage or balance. Those things are all morally neutral.

Related: ‘I always secretly wonder which of us is the real artist’: Sally Rooney in conversation with Patricia Lockwood

Fiction does provide a little bit of a protective sheath. Before I wrote the memoir, there was a bunch of short stories in my first book and elsewhere that were about abusive lesbian relationships or being in thrall to a particular woman. With the memoir I didn’t have that level of remove, I had to be right in it. And it did make writing it very difficult because I was just struggling psychologically to get to the other side of it.

OM: I do write personal essays, and I enjoy those. I recently wrote an essay about the film Stand By Me, and it turned into an essay that was all about my brother, who died, and my childhood with him – I had discovered that movie and was afraid to show it to my little brother, because it fascinated me how much it disturbed me, and I wanted to protect him from death, basically. And then talking about that, and reflecting on it after his death, you know, I’m writing from a different place.

People seem occasionally very upset by how I talk about food and weight. And I’m surprised that nobody has caught on to the fact that I have suffered from an eating disorder. And I’m expressing that, which has consumed me to the point of making me extremely ill. I couldn’t not write about it. It pervaded everything. And so it showed up in my books. And you know, that’s one thing that I don’t write nonfiction about because I’ve already spent so much time dealing with it. I don’t want to give it any more power.

One thing that I have noticed about the new attention to My Year of Rest and Relaxation is that it seems to have this one fan group of, like, people that call themselves sad girls. And that concerns me, just as someone who was a younger woman with depression. When my older sister read it, she said, this should come with a warning label on it. Maybe it should. Because guys, this is a satire, this is not real. And we live in an age where everything is so distorted that I don’t want anyone overdosing on Ambien because they read my book.

• Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh is published by Jonathan Cape. In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado is published by Serpent’s Tail. To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Polanco, Twins win 6-0, split doubleheader with Guardians

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco didn't take long to get back into the swing of things. Returning from his first stint on the injured list as a major leaguer, Polanco drove in three runs and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians' five-game los

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Where the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team ranks among the greats

    Determining the best Stanley Cup winning-teams in post-expansion NHL history, and where this dominant Avalanche squad fits into the equation.

  • Raptors announce multi-year extension with forward Thaddeus Young

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Thaddeus Young to a multi-year contract extension. The Raptors announced the deal Friday, though it had been widely reported after NBA free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET Thursday that Young had signed a two-year, US$16 million extension with the club. Toronto acquired the six-foot-eight, 235-pound native of New Orleans on trade deadline day in February as part of a package that included disgruntled Goran Dragic and the Raptors’ first-round pick, in