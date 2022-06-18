'A sad day': Philadelphia firefighter dies after building collapse traps 6 people

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Philadelphia firefighter died after a Saturday morning fire led to a building collapse, trapping six people under the rubble, fire officials said.

Lt. Sean Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

"It's a sad day for the Philadelphia Fire Department," Craig Murphy, 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner, said at a Saturday news conference. "Unfortunately, our department lost a member bravely fighting a fire and caught in a building collapse."

Williamson, 51, was "one of our most experienced lieutenants," and "highly respected throughout our department," Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Saturday. He was also a veteran of the Marines.

"I’m almost speechless. I’m not done crying," Thiel said. "We’re going to be there for Lt. Williamson’s family, his colleagues, his sisters and brothers with the Philadelphia Police Department."

Fire crews responded to the fire at a commercial building around 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. What initially appeared to be a "pretty routine fire" progressed into a "total collapse" of the building by around 3:30 a.m., he said.

FIREFIGHTER SUICIDE RATES: Police, firefighters die by suicide more often than in line of duty. Why rates remain high

Six people – a building inspector and five firefighters – were trapped in the building during the collapse, Murphy said.

Four of the firefighters and the inspector were taken to a hospital, and the inspector has since been released, he said.

Two firefighters were still hospitalized Saturday afternoon in "pretty serious condition," Thiel said.

Murphy described the collapse as a "lean-to/pancake collapse" with a lot of "void spaces" where people could have been trapped. Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire and collapse, he said.

One person jumped from the second floor of the building to avoid being trapped, Murphy said. Others were speaking with rescuers and tapping on debris to help crews identify where they were.

HIRING FIREFIGHTERS: Despite record funding, US firefighting efforts face a major hurdle: Hiring firefighters

Murphy said he knew Williamson and asked the public to pray for the department and the firefighter's family, calling the incident "a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department."

"People are just starting to decompress because we just finished up pulling our brother out of this place," Murphy said. "...It's going to be a rough few weeks."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said on Twitter that he is grieving with the fire department and the City of Philadelphia, "who lost one of our own in the line of duty today."

Flags in Philadelphia will be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor Williamson, the mayor's office said.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia firefighter dies in building collapse that traps 6

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dame Kelly Holmes says she ‘needed to do this now’ as she announces she is gay

    The 52-year-old Olympic champion revealed that she came out to her family and friends in 1997

  • Ginni Thomas says she 'can't wait' to talk to Jan. 6 committee after it asks for interview over her efforts to overturn 2020 election

    The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told The Daily Caller she wanted to "clear up misconceptions," without specifying what they were.

  • Catch 'em up!: N.L.'s recreational ground fishery opening July 2

    Newfoundland and Labrador's recreational ground fishery will open beginning on July 2, according to Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray. The season will last 39 days, as it did in 2021, running every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from the season's opening date until Sept. 5. It will then reopen from Sept. 24 to season's end on Oct. 2, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. The rules for this year's fishery closely follow last season's rules. Fishers will be allowed a daily limit

  • Remains of British journalist found in Amazon

    STORY: Police in Brazil said Friday that remains found in the Amazon rainforest are those of British journalist Dom Phillips, who vanished alongside indigenous expert Bruno Pereira weeks ago. Authorities also said a search is underway for a man suspected of involvement in Phillips’ killing. Philips and Pereira disappeared in the remote Javari Valley close to the border with Peru and Colombia. Days ago police recovered the remains in the jungle after they were led to the grave by a fisherman who confessed to killing the two men. The case set off global alarm, put pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro at a regional summit and stirred concern in British Parliament. Phillips, a freelance reporter who had written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai. Police said their investigation suggested there were more individuals involved beyond the fisherman and that they were now looking for a man named Jeferson da Silva Lima. Authorities also say the fisherman and his brother, who is also in custody, acted alone. However, a local indigenous group who was involved with the search said that it had informed the federal police numerous times since late 2021 that there was an organized crime group operating in the Javari Valley. Police said they were still searching for the boat Phillips and Pereira were traveling in when they were last seen alive.

  • You Can Snag Amazing Deals on Sneakers This Amazon Prime Day

    Amazon has announced the official Prime Day dates. Here, shop the best Amazon Prime Day sneaker deals.

  • Stephen Hopkins guilty of sexual assault, forcible confinement in attack on 17-year-old

    A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court justice has found Stephen Hopkins guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement for his attack on a 17-year-old girl in her St. John's home. The verdict, handed down by Justice Donald Burrage on Friday afternoon, marks the end of a lengthy trial during which Hopkins tested the patience of the court. Throughout the six weeks, marked by delays and meandering lines of questioning from Hopkins, Crown prosecutor Jennifer Standen produced evidence ranging

  • Fort Worth group representing LGBTQ Republicans denied booth at Texas party convention

    Here’s what the president of the Fort Worth chapter said about the booth being denied.

  • Iran responds to UAE concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans

    Iran on Saturday told the United Arab Emirates that Tehran gave a high priority to improving ties with its neighbours, Iranian state media reported, a day after the UAE voiced concern over Tehran's nuclear programme. The UAE's envoy at the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Friday said he hoped Iran would work with the body to provide reassurances to the international community and the region about Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Russia has 'strategically lost' the war in Ukraine, the chief of the UK armed forces said

    The UK's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin told PA that "Russia has strategically lost already. NATO is stronger. Finland and Sweden are looking to join."

  • When Will It Be Time For Another COVID Booster? Here's What Experts Think.

    Experts discuss the next round of booster shots and the variant-specific vaccines now being tested.

  • House Democrat calls for Clarence Thomas to step down over his wife's push to overturn the 2020 election results

    "Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system," Congressman Bill Pascrell said.

  • Court in army-ruled Myanmar gives Suu Kyi colleague 21 years

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced a close colleague of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 21 years in prison on Friday after finding him guilty of corruption, a legal official said. Zaw Myint Maung is a second vice president and spokesperson of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, which won a landslide victory in the 2020 general election but was prevented from returning to office for a second five-year term when the army seized power in February last year. Widespread protests met the military’s takeover and Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since then.

  • NBA Finals: Warriors-Celtics posts best ratings since before pandemic

    The Warriors are back. The NBA Finals ratings still have some ground to make up.

  • Afghan students graduate in Iraq after Taliban takeover

    A week before she left Afghanistan in October 2021, Shakila Mohammadi visited her hometown on a short break from university. "At that time I did not know that this was the last time I could visit my favorite place," the 22-year-old law student said from Sulaimaniya, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, where she has been living since. The campus of Afghanistan's American university was closed and its students were left uncertain of their future.

  • Saudi Arabia sets its sights on hosting women's tennis tour with WTA

    Saudi Arabia is plotting to make a major push into tennis by trying to entice a women’s tour event to their country, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

  • Tyson Fury defends Julius Francis after viral video of punch to ‘violent’ customer

    The world heavyweight champion has backed the former British heavyweight champion, who was seen punching a customer in a video circulating online

  • Retired firefighter heroically rescues two children from burning car in Cleveland County

    Retired firefighter heroically rescues two children from burning car in Cleveland County

  • 2 dead, 10 rescued in boat collision near Key Biscayne in Florida, Coast Guard says

    Someone involved in the collision reported it at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two people and rescued 10 others.

  • Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

    BERLIN (AP) — People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 C (104 F) in France and Spain. In Germany, where highs of 38 C (100.4 F) were expected, the health minister urged vulnerable groups to stay hydrated. “Heat and too little fluids can be deadly for older people,” Karl Lauterbach tweeted. “We need to keep an eye on the elderly and those with disabilities today.” Meanwhile, officials warned

  • Reduced hours, long waits expected for some N.B. emergency departments

    A staffing shortage is causing the Vitalité Health Network to make adjustments to emergency department hours, while the Horizon Health Network warns of long waits for non-urgent patients. The emergency department at Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin has reduced hours for non-urgent cases, said the Vitalité Health Network in a statement. Until July 31, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. AT, only patients requiring urgent care will be treated. Urgent cases include triage levels 1, 2 and 3: Resuscitation