'This is a sad day': Gilbert Gottfried mourned by Jason Alexander, Bill Burr, Tiffany Haddish, more

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died after a &quot;long illness,&quot; his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 67. The family of the comedian, who became known for his shrill voice and roles in &quot;Aladdin,&quot; &quot;Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles&quot; and as the voice of the Aflac duck, shared news of his death Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account.
Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died after a "long illness," his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 67. The family of the comedian, who became known for his shrill voice and roles in "Aladdin," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and as the voice of the Aflac duck, shared news of his death Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account.

The comedy world is taking to social media to mourn the loss of Gilbert Gottfried, who died from a heart rhythm condition at age 67 on Tuesday.

Throughout his career, Gottfried touched the lives of many fellow comedians and lent his iconic voice to roles in "Aladdin," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the Aflac duck and more. The comedian's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that the comedian died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II.

On Twitter, Jon Stewart recalled how opening for Gottfried was "one of the great thrills of my early stand up life."

"He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn," he added.

Jason Alexander wrote that "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily."

"What a gift," he continued. "I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

Bill Burr shared a memory of the first time he saw Gottfried perform live, recalling how the comedian did a bit about Jackie Kennedy.

Dane Cook described Gottfried as "never not funny."

"He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy," Cook added.

Seth MacFarlane shared a clip from his 2014 film "A Million Ways to Die in the West," in which Gottfried parodied President Abraham Lincoln.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job," MacFarlane wrote. "A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed."

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 after long illness: 'We are heartbroken'

Kathy Griffin shared a photo of Gottfried taking a selfie with fellow now-deceased comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson.

"Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today," Griffin wrote. "The first. And he would not hold back."

"CODA" star and deaf actress Marlee Matlin wrote she was "so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried" and shared a memory of a time the comedian played a prank on her.

"Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside," she wrote. "We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter @655jack (they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children."

What is recurrent ventricular tachycardia? What to know about Gilbert Gottfried's condition.

Judd Apatow wrote that Gottfried "could put you into convulsive hysterics."

"Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll," he continued. "He was also the sweetest man."

Al Franken described Gottfried's death as a "big loss to the world of comedy."

"A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy," he continued. "May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh!"

Tiffany Haddish simply wrote: "This is a sad day."

MSNBC's Joy Reid shared a video of herself performing her Gottfried impression for the comedian at Comic-Con.

"Posting this to laugh while I cry," she wrote. "What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family."

Meghan McCain wrote that Gottfried's death came "way too young, way too soon."

"I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy," she wrote. "Love and light to his family and loved ones."

ABC sitcom star Lydia Cornell wrote that Gottfried is "in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends."

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67: Jason Alexander, Bill Burr, more react

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Remembering Gilbert Gottfried’s Iconic, Filthy, Utterly Hilarious ‘Aristocrats’ Joke

    THINKFilmGilbert Gottfried, the veteran comic whose death was announced on Tuesday at the age of 67, will be remembered for many things. He had one of the most iconic voices in Hollywood, most notably lending his shrill, instantly-recognizable shout to the role of Iago, the loquacious parrot-sidekick of the villain in Disney’s Aladdin. He was beloved and revered by fellow stand-up comedians for pushing boundaries in his sets. And he will also go down in comedy history as having told possibly the

  • A Look Back at Gilbert Gottfried's Greatest Throwback Photos

    The Aladdin voice actor and comedian died after battling a long illness on April 12. He was 67 years old. In honor of his vibrant life and career, see Gottfried's most memorable throwback photos

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a