Sacred Mysteries: The writing on the wall above the gate to heaven

Christopher Howse
·3 min read
Nicolete Gray’s mosaic: May this door be the gate of peace - It's no game / Flickr
Nicolete Gray’s mosaic: May this door be the gate of peace - It's no game / Flickr

In 1914, when Laurence Binyon wrote his poem “For the Fallen” (“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old …”), his youngest daughter Nicolete was only three. Binyon spent his professional life working with prints at the British Museum, but saw his principal vocation as a poet.

His daughter married Basil Gray, also a curator at the Museum, and became by inclination and expertise an authority on the history of lettering. She knew and admired David Jones, the poet, engraver and letter-inscriber. So it was that, together with her spiritual life, Nicolete Gray was well prepared to design in 1982 the first mosaic for decades to be put up at Westminster Cathedral.

It was to commemorate the visit of Pope John Paul II to Britain, and it was placed over the (ritually) north-west entrance, the one seen in Hitchcock’s film Foreign Correspondent (1940). It is resolutely without figurative elements but displays the words, Porta sis ostium pacificum per eum qui se ostium appellavit, Jesum Christum (“May this door be the gate of peace through him who called himself the gate, Jesus Christ”). By an irony the door is no longer in use, as its porch is taken up by a gift shop.

Jesus called himself the gate of the sheepfold, as recorded by that superlatively fashioned biography, the Gospel of St John: “I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved.” The opening of heaven, which only God could accomplish, was foreshadowed by Jacob in the book of Genesis, when he awoke from his dream of the ladder to heaven and realised that God was in the place. He exclaimed: “This is none other but the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven.”

This came to my mind because a popular set of verses is sung these days in Lent with the refrain: Attende Domine, et miserere, quia peccavimus tibi. One line applies to Christ titles that reflect his role as the way to heaven and the very Temple itself: Lapis angularis, via salutis, ianua caelestis, “O thou chief cornerstone, right hand of the Father: way of salvation, gate of life celestial”.

I mentioned here in 2015 that the origins of these verses were in the 10th-century Mozarabic liturgy, that is to say, Latin-language church services in use among Christians under Muslim rule in Spain. In their daily lives they spoke a derivative of Latin much like the Spanish that was developing.

As a popular hymn it has been a slow burner, being picked up by Dom Joseph Pothier (1835-1923), who pursued all his life the work of the Abbey of Solesmes in reviving authentic Gregorian chant.

This item was translated by one of the editors of The English Hymnal (1906), William Birkbeck. He had already had an effect on the life, or death, of Queen Victoria. A friend of Birkbeck’s, Sir Walter Parratt, the Organist of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, was a tireless advocate of Russian Orthodox practice.

Parratt arranged the so-called Kiev melody for Birkbeck’s translation of the Kontakion of the Dead, which Queen Victoria heard sung at the funeral of her son-in-law Prince Henry of Battenberg, in 1896. She requested it for her own funeral, but the Archbishop of Canterbury, Randall Davidson, judged it at variance with the teaching of the Church of England against prayers for the dead.

It was, though, sung at the funeral of Queen Alexandra in 1925 and most recently at the committal service at St George’s in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year. The words of that Kontakion include a line used at the beginning of Lent from the book of Genesis: “Dust thou art and unto dust shalt thou return.”

