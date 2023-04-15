Sacred Mysteries: A walk from St Beuno’s to St Winifred’s Well

St Winifred’s Well at Holywell, where Hopkins bathed - Peter Lane / Alamy

If St Beuno (pronounced bay-no) seems difficult to place in British culture, his most memorable miracle helps anchor him. One day in the first quarter of the 7th century, Winifred (Gwenfrewi in Welsh), whom Beuno had educated in the liberal arts, was harassed by a local prince, Caradog ab Alog. Angered by her resistance to his advances, Caradog struck off her head with a sword.

Beuno cursed the wicked Caradog, who died. A spring burst from the ground where Winifred’s head had landed. Beuno joined the head to the body again, restoring her to life.

Ever since, devotion to St Winifred at the well has been continuous, and the Flintshire town beside it is called Holywell. The well building is listed as of historic and architectural importance, built at the start of the 16th century in Perpendicular style, with the spring waters contained by star-shaped stonework.

On Thursday, October 8, 1874 (a “bright and beautiful day” on which crests of snow could be seen on the mountains), Gerard Manley Hopkins, the poet, walked to Holywell from St Beuno’s, a theological college for Jesuits seven or eight miles west, above the valley of the river Clwyd.

He had arrived at St Beuno’s in August, staying until 1877 and writing many of his best nature poems there, such as “The Windhover”, “Pied Beauty” and “As Kingfishers Catch Fire”.

St Beuno’s had been built in 1847 to designs by Joseph Hansom, the inventor of the Hansom cab. Hopkins said it was “Gothic like Lancing College done worse”.

But he loved the country around. That walk was with a fellow student, Clement Barraud, who had worked previously in the stained glass company Lavers & Barraud. (Its Gothic premises still stand on the corner of Endell Street and Betterton Street, Covent Garden.) Barraud went on to serve as a Jesuit priest until his death in 1926.

“The sight of the water in the well, as clear as glass,” Hopkins wrote in his journal, “greenish like beryl or aquamarine, trembling at the surface with the force of the springs, and shaping out the five foils of the well, quite drew and held my eyes to it.” They both bathed in the water.

“The strong unfailing flow of the water and the chain of cures from year to year all these centuries took hold of my mind with wonder at the bounty of God in one of his saints.”

A different view of the continuing devotion to St Winifred’s benefactor St Beuno is recorded in a short document printed by the indefatigable 18th-century antiquarian Thomas Hearne, who found it among the manuscripts of John Anstis, Garter King of Arms. In “Superstitious practices prevailing in Wales in the year 1589”, the author speaks of pilgrims’ “abhominable idolatrie”, offering bullocks to idols or “Saints (as they call them)”. He saw it with his own eyes at Clynnog, where people feared to fell trees on Beuno’s ground “lest Beyno should kill them”.

St Beuno had been born at the unknown “Banhenic” near the Severn, according to a medieval Life. The philologist Andrew Breeze has recently argued convincingly that this was a scribal error for Banhinoc (“doorpost peak” in Middle Welsh), which would fit a location at Criggion, Montgomeryshire.

But it was at Clynnog, Caernarfonshire, that the saint died on April 21, now his feast day, probably in 653 – the first Sunday after Easter that year by Celtic reckoning. There was still a tradition in the 1770s, according to Thomas Pennant’s Tour in Wales, that calves born with “Beuno’s mark” on their ears were brought to Clynnog church to be sold towards its repair or to relieve the poor.

Today, south from the churchyard and bypassed by the A499, down rough stone steps and surrounded by bramble-hung walls, may be seen Clynnog’s own well, still bearing the name of St Beuno.