Sacred Mysteries: A vaulted cavern of gold mosaic off Goodge Street

Inspired by Ravenna: the half-dome of the apse of the chapel baptistery - Nick Harrison / Alamy

In 2008 the Middlesex Hospital was demolished, and all that was left, on a field of desolation like part of the Western Front, was the small red-brick form of the chapel, with a series of lancet windows and a semicircular apse.

It was the second time it had escaped demolition, the first being in 1928, when the hospital was reconstructed around it over seven years. Now, amid a fringe of small trees, with new buildings on each side, the chapel stands in Pearson Square, named after the great Victorian architect, John Loughborough Pearson.

Its splendid interior is a shining cavern of gold mosaic vaulting, with coloured marble walls and stained-glass windows, a treasure-house of ageless Christian iconography.

The chapel, built in 1890, dates from the same late period in Pearson’s career as Truro cathedral, well after his visit to Italy in 1874. On a small scale, the chapel shares with the cathedral the use of Cosmatesque polychrome stone flooring. Of course, Westminster Abbey, of which Pearson became Surveyor of the Fabric in 1879, has its own great pavement in that style.

This week, a marvellous illustrated guide to the chapel was added to the Middlesex Hospital, London, website. It began as an explanation of the 23 stained-glass windows, but in 111 pages it now takes in the mosaics, baptistery, chancel screen, altar, and memorial inscriptions. One is to Prince Arthur of Connaught (1883-1938), whose coronet in stained glass is learnedly explained to be of the wrong kind, since he was only a grandson of a sovereign, Queen Victoria, and could not aspire to the fleurs-de-lis of a sovereign’s son, as depicted.

The online resource is the initiative of James Thomson, a retired surgeon, whose guide to Chester cathedral’s cloister windows I wrote about here in 2020. Angela Wedgwood, a retired nurse, worked with him and Ramesh Pydiah, who was senior clinical photographer at the Middlesex.

The explanation of the Christian iconography is the most valuable aspect of the guide. It shows not only the holy figures in the stained glass and says who they are (St Luke the reputed doctor, or St Barnabas, patron of the Anglican nurses’ guild), but also gives scriptural context for them. A book that many educated people have not read today is the Bible and one scene in the life of Jesus can look to them much like another.

Story continues

The old chapel is nothing if not a sacred space. Take the baptistery in the south transept, alive with colour. The green marble font stands on paving of a wavy pattern to signify water. The font is carved with the four emblems of the writers of the Gospels: the eagle for St John, the man for St Matthew, the lion for St Mark and the ox for St Luke. In a band on the apse wall behind it, mosaic letters spell out a phrase of St Paul’s: In uno Spiritu omnes nos in unum corpus baptizati sumus (For by one Spirit are we all baptised into one body).

In the half-dome above the three windows in this apse, two angels venerate a cross surrounded by stars against a bright blue mosaic background. Pearson must have been inspired by the 6th-century apse mosaic at Sant’Apollinare in Classe in Ravenna.

The hospital chapel was dedicated in a ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Cosmo Gordon Lang, in 1939. Its altar bears the five consecration crosses signifying (we are reminded) the five wounds of Christ at his crucifixion.

The Fitzrovia Chapel, as it is now known, is a display cabinet of Christian symbolism, not just another space for a party. I’m glad it has been preserved and is open to the public every Wednesday.