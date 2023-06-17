Sacred Mysteries: The unsolved case of Dorothy L Sayers

Dorothy L Sayers by Sir William Hutchison, 1957, (detail) - National Portrait Gallery London

The novelist J I M Stewart ended his life of Dorothy L Sayers in the Dictionary of National Biography: “She had no children, but adopted a son.” That was not the truth.

Now, 130 years after her birth, the Church of England is urged to add her name to the calendar of Common Worship. Canon Rachel Mann, Dean of Bury and Rossendale, wrote in The Church Times: “Combined with her love of life, Sayers’s fierceness, rigour and orthodox faith are, I find, immensely appealing.”

She is in fact already commemorated in the Kalendar of Holy Days approved for use in the Diocese of London, which labels her “Writer, Poet, Churchwarden”.

She is best known for her detective stories like The Nine Tailors or Gaudy Night. Her translation of Dante is good on his cosmography and dogged in attempting to put his poetry into English verse. In her time, the 12-part radio drama of the life of Christ, The Man Born to Be King, was an historic departure and a landmark in hard months of the Second World War.

It is to her private life, though, that my mind returns, and where perhaps her heroism might lie as a holy woman. It is hard to tell, for privacy is privacy and she was secretive.

Her first clash of principle was in her twenties with her love John Cournos. She refused to agree to artificial birth-control and he married another. On the rebound she had an affair with a man called Bill White. He did not tell her he was married until after she had conceived a child.

She courageously looked after her son for the rest of her life. In the New Yorker someone more recently wrote: “It was 1923, and abortion was illegal and dangerous”. But she was not moved by fear of the law or surgery. She thought abortion wrong.

Dorothy L Sayers’s relations with her son John Anthony began in secrecy because she did not tell her parents she had given birth to him. Her father was an Anglican clergyman, and bearing a child out of wedlock was “not the kind of ill-doing Mother has any sympathy for”. Fortunately a cousin in whom she could confide made a living by fostering children.

Cousin Ivy brought up the boy. “Cousin Dorothy” as he was taught to call her, paid through hard work. He later said he suspected from the age of six or seven that she was his mother.

In the meantime, in 1926, aged 32, she married Oswold Fleming, a journalist 12 years her senior, writing as Atherton Fleming but always known as Mac. They married in a register office because he was divorced. He had two daughters, but in her letters, Dorothy Sayers made no mention of them or of Mac’s former wife.

Mac and Dorothy had intended to adopt John Anthony, but he never joined their household. Mac had deteriorating health from being gassed in the First World War. His work dried up, his nerves were bad and he became, as she acknowledged, “difficult”. When they had a house at Witham, Essex, which she had bought for her widowed mother, he resented her being away on professional engagements.

In 1935, John Anthony was told he had now been adopted by Cousin Dorothy and Cousin Mac. She told Ivy that when he wrote, “ ‘Dear Mother’ would be all right – but don’t let the poor kid bother himself writing to me more than once a month or so. It is to you that he will want to write.” When he got a First at Oxford she wrote to him as “Yours joyously, DLS”.

Mac died in 1950, when Dorothy Sayers was 56. She died aged 64. When her son was 60 he told his mother’s biographer Barbara Reynolds: “She did the very best she could.”