Sacred Mysteries: a Saxon church on a Roman wall by the North Sea

Beside the sea: St Peter-on-the-Wall from the south west - RichSTOCK / Alamy

The author of that once popular collection, The Ingoldsby Legends, R H Barham, wrote: “The World, according to the best geographers, is divided into Europe, Asia, Africa, America, and the Romney Marsh.” Instead of Romney Marsh, you might put the Dengie Peninsula in Essex, connected to England on one side and slipping into the water on the other three.

At its far point stands a church built in the second half of the seventh century, before even St Bede had become a monk in distant Jarrow. It is St Peter-on-the-Wall. The wall belonged to a Roman fort of the Saxon Shore. The rest of the fort was washed into the sea.

By the greatest good fortune, St Peter’s is isolated, silhouetted against the sea above salty mud flats. You can walk the mile and a half from Bradwell-on-Sea, past the Cricketers pub (which closed down in March), past a field of 60 static caravans, along the narrow, straight road between ditches, until the asphalt stops in the last three furlongs, and there it stands, a beautiful stone box, with two windows high up at the side and a pitched roof of red tile.

The interior is bare, with only a painted crucifix hanging on the unplastered wall. Perhaps subdued light and silence but for the birds and the sea make it feel holy.

Folk memory seldom really exists. In 1864 when a section of Roman wall was dug up by chance next to St Peter’s, it had been a barn for two centuries. Energetic Victorian archaeologists wondered if the church was Norman. But it was known that St Cedd had, according to Bede, built a church at Ythancaestir, perhaps the same as the lost city of Othona. Could this be it?

The close-run survival of St Peter’s to the present day is told by James Bettley in a chapter of a new book, St Peter-on-the-Wall, edited by Johanna Dale and published by University College, London.

A first piece of luck, after steps were taken in the First World War to return the building to worship, was the principle laid down by the archaeologist and architect Charles Peers that “the church should remain without the slightest suspicion of ‘restoration’, far more impressive in its venerable simplicity than any furnishings could make it”.

In the Second World War, St Peter’s was damaged by explosion of ordnance and a gale stripping tiles from the roof. The diocesan surveyor now in charge was Laurence King. First, he wanted a paved floor in place of earth, so that people might kneel.

A bright crucifix, with Mary and John each side, was made by the 28-year-old Francis Stephens. King wanted to go much further. St Peter’s lacks the apse it once had and two side-chapels or porticus. King wanted them restored, with a triple arch into a new apse at the east end, and a small tower at the west end.

King was responsible for the colourful interior for Wren’s St Mary-le-Bow in London after its bombing. His restoration plan for St Peter’s was supported by the Chief Inspector of Ancient Monuments but opposed by Eric Fletcher MP, of the British Archaeological Association, who observed that “any restoration must be highly conjectural”.

Beyond a small stone altar installed in 1985, King’s plans were not pursued. “The qualities that most people admire in the building,” Dr Bettley concludes, “King, with the best and most sincere of intentions, should have destroyed.”

There remains a scheme hatched by a Chinese state company and the French EDF for a Bradwell B nuclear power station beside the decommissioned plant round the headland. For it to encroach on the visible emptiness beside St Peter’s would be a crime.