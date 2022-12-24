Sacred Mysteries: O Holy Night – an unlikely mix of words and music

Christopher Howse
·3 min read
Composer of the lilting tune: Adolphe Adam, from a photograph by Etienne Neurdein - Alamy
Composer of the lilting tune: Adolphe Adam, from a photograph by Etienne Neurdein - Alamy

On Christmas Day, Classic FM declares the “Nation’s Favourite Carol” according to listeners’ votes. I bet it will be O Holy Night, for it has won for the past six years.

It is a curious carol. The lilting, operatic tune makes it memorably attractive. As for the words, the English version is notably different from the original French, written by Placide Cappeau. He was a wine merchant (like John Ruskin’s father), who had lost a hand as a child in a gun accident.

He wrote the words in the 1840s at the request of Maurice Gilles, his parish priest at Roquemaure, near Gard in the south of France. He said he wrote them in the coach between Macon and Dijon (70 miles or six hours if they were lucky). His other poetry is quite unread.

French religious affinities of his time were quite unlike English ones. France had the poles of monarchism and republicanism, Catholicism and freethinking, socialism and traditionalism making complicated swirls of attractions. Cappeau’s carol (called by him Cantique de Noël) was praised as a “religious Marseillaise” by Alphonse de Lamartine – a two-edged compliment, for Lamartine, devoutly Catholic in youth, moved towards a less defined belief in the spiritual.

But Lamartine was right about stirring lines such as “He [the Redeemer] sees a brother where there was just a slave. / Love unites those whom iron enchained ... People, stand up! Sing your deliverance!”

For all that, the carol begins theologically as it ushers in Midnight Mass: “Midnight! Christians, it is the solemn hour when the God-man descends to us. (Minuit ! Chrétiens, c’est l’heure solennelle / Où l’homme Dieu descendit jusqu’à nous.)

The power of the carol is in its tune, composed in 1847 by Adolphe Adam. Immersed all his life in the French musical stage, he was most celebrated for the ballet Giselle, danced by the star Carlotta Grisi to wild applause in 1841.

I’ve heard it said that there was prejudice against Adam in some French circles because he was Jewish. I can’t find that he was. There is no hint of it in his memoirs, though I realise that people of Jewish descent sometimes kept quiet about it in the face of anti-Semitism. As a student he liked playing the organ in Paris churches such as Saint-Sulpice and Saint-Nicolas du Chardonnet. In an essay, he says that “the Restoration [of the king in 1824], which would have liked to make us devout, did not did not know how to use the appropriate means. The introduction of music in churches could have attracted our generation there.” Adam had a Catholic funeral.

To me Adam belongs to the world of Balzac, busy in the world of secular arts, but retaining a belief in God. Though the lyrics he set to music were valued by American abolitionists, Adam expressed in his memoirs anger at an incident in which he says a black servant stole 1,000 francs: “I learnt the hard way to know the disinterested devotion of the Negroes.” That does not mean he couldn’t write good music.

The English lyrics came in 1855 from John Dwight, a Harvard man, ordained as a Unitarian minister, but not active as one. I have read nothing by him but he is said to be a transcendentalist in American terms, influenced by Ralph Waldo Emerson, seeing people as inherently good. Dwight certainly removed the reference to Original Sin (la tache originelle) in the third line of the carol. The “anger of God” in the French version is absent from the English; the stars shining brightly are absent in the French.

I think with good will the carol can be sung in either version honestly by Christians of good will.

