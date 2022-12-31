Sacred Mysteries: The mosaic pavement on which Becket’s body lay

Christopher Howse
·3 min read
The Canterbury pavement, at the entrance to Becket’s shrine - The Chapter of Canterbury
The Canterbury pavement, at the entrance to Becket’s shrine - The Chapter of Canterbury

The magnificent medieval mosaic pavement before the high altar of Westminster Abbey, glimpsed at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, has been accurately represented in a chart painted by David S Neal – all 92,759 tesserae of it. Dr Neal began his work in 2012 and I wrote of it here in 2019.

Now he has turned to the mosaic pavement at Canterbury Cathedral, again in partnership with Warwick Rodwell, the consultant archaeologist to Westminster Abbey. The resulting book, gloriously learned and illustrated, Canterbury Cathedral, Trinity Chapel, published by Oxbow, was a very welcome Christmas present. It establishes some surprising conclusions.

It had been thought that the intricate geometrical pavement of cut marble shapes was installed near the tomb of St Thomas Becket a few decades after his death at December 29 1170. (We have just marked his feast day, the anniversary of his martyrdom.) Drs Neal and Rodwell’s careful study tells a different story.

It was St Anselm, born in Italy and Archbishop of Canterbury 1093-1109, who laid pavements “of shining marble” (as William of Malmesbury noted in 1124) before the high altar of the cathedral. A parallel in function (though not in form) is the tapestry of the Creation at Girona in Catalonia, which I wrote about in October. Both were intended to honour the sacred spot in each cathedral where the Eucharist was celebrated.

At Canterbury, the Italian workmanship was so exact that here (unlike Westminster) the tesserae fitted snugly with no mortar. The cut pieces of green and purple porphyry and exotic marbles were framed by latten (brass) strips, gilt and gleaming. Some tesserae were drilled and the holes filled with stone plugs of contrasting colours.

Then two things happened. Becket was martyred in 1170 and in 1174 fire destroyed the east end of Canterbury cathedral. A new shrine for St Thomas was built on a newly raised level up steps there. This would have half-buried the marble pavement. But it had been on this that the holy martyr’s body lay on the night after his death. It was a sort of secondary relic.

So the geometric pavement was taken up piece by piece and relaid at the entrance to the Trinity Chapel where St Thomas’s shrine stood. In the process half of the 48 stone roundels already on the floor (showing fabulous beasts, the virtues, the zodiac and the year’s labours) were moved. They had been laid after the monks of Canterbury saw something similar at St Omer, where they had gone in exile after England was placed under an interdict in 1213. Such a decorative floor scheme was without parallel in England.

King Henry III would have seen the geometric floor when he married Eleanor at Canterbury in 1236. He then decided to bring in Italian artisans to install something similar before the high altar of his own project, the rebuilt abbey at Westminster.

The pavement at Canterbury survived the destruction of Becket’s tomb in Henry VIII’s day, just as the pavement survived at the dissolved Westminster Abbey, partly because it lay before the tombs of kings.

Another enemy was restoration: at Canterbury between 1819 and 1823, large areas of the marble pavement were renewed. A new altar-screen was erected that meant taking up six of the medieval figurative roundels; these were replaced when the screen was taken down again in 1929.

Only thanks to Drs Neal and Rodwell are we at last learning to appreciate the value of the masterpieces beneath our feet.

