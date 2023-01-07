Sacred Mysteries: How Christmas is made manifest with water

Christopher Howse
·3 min read
Ethiopian women sprinkled with water at the Epiphany - Andrew Palmer / Alamy
Ethiopian women sprinkled with water at the Epiphany - Andrew Palmer / Alamy

There is only a 24-hour gap this year between yesterday’s feast of the Epiphany, celebrating the showing forth of Jesus Christ to the gentile Magi, and the Baptism of the Lord tomorrow. Of course, plenty of people still use the Julian calendar, and won’t celebrate the Epiphany until January 19 by our reckoning.

When they do, we shall see photographs of men in Russia diving into a hole in the ice after the priest has blessed the water. In Ethiopia, a replica of the Ark of the Covenant is brought in procession to warmer waters, which are blessed. Parallel rituals are enacted in Coptic, Syrian, Greek and Latin-rite churches. Rather than the three wise men being the focus of Epiphany, it is the Baptism of Jesus which is taken as the public manifestation of the Saviour born at Christmas.

I’ve just come across a strange book put together by two strange men: the 3rd Marquess of Bute (1847-1900), who got William Burges to rebuild Cardiff Castle for him in gorgeous Gothic, and Sir Wallis Budge (1857-1934), a child prodigy in oriental languages who later gloried in building up the British Museum’s Egyptian collections. It is The Blessing of the Waters on the Eve of the Epiphany, with texts and translations in Latin, Syriac, Coptic, Russian and Greek.

In a way it is impressive, since Oxford University Press took the trouble to use Syriac and Coptic fonts. But it is a mess too, badly arranged with no attempt at explanation, and omitting any translation of the Greek and any original for the Russian. It must be Budge’s fault, for Bute had just died when it was published. Budge’s thinking was always that it was better to get a book out with faults than delay and never publish it.

Common themes, though, do emerge from the ancient texts from Asia, Africa and Europe. The Latin text chosen was from a Roman rituale of 1816. It uses as a responsory a verse from Psalm 113 (numbered 114 in the Book of Common Prayer): “What aileth thee, O thou sea, that thou fleest, and thou Jordan, that thou art driven back?” That is exactly the same verse used as an antiphon in the Coptic version of the blessing.

All the rites of blessing employ long readings from Scripture. The Coptic and the Syriac both use Ezekiel, chapter 47, about water flowing from the Temple. (It still provides the antiphon at the sprinkling of water at Eastertide Mass in today’s Latin rite.) Their prayers also invoke incidents in the Bible: Noah, the flight from Pharaoh, Elijah, Elisha, the marriage feast at Cana and the meeting of Jesus with the Samaritan woman.

The old Latin blessing comes over as strongest in what anthropologists like to call “apotropaic” force, that is, the power of averting evil. There is a tendency among academics to think of this in terms of magic, but it seems to me that a request for God’s blessing on a thing amounts to an expulsion of evil spirits from it.

Anyway, Budge translates one Syriac prayer as asking God to make the waters “fountains of blessings, and gifts of holiness, and a loosing of sins, and a binding up of sicknesses, and terrifiers of devils”. The Latin version, translated by Bute, uses repeated exorcisms and conjurations. “All crew of Satan, I blow thee away,” says the priest, blowing thrice on the water. The “creature” water is then adjured “wheresoever thou shalt be sprinkled, the unclean spirit shall go away from that place”. Its efficacy is to be as when “the houses of the Hebrews in Egypt were shielded by the sign of the blood of the Lamb”.

These blessings bind the Epiphany and the Baptism of Jesus in with the baptismal rites of Easter. They’re a strong counterpoint to the familiar Epiphany gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

