Sacred Mysteries: Breathtaking splendour of Gothic blue and gold

Making English Gothic come alive: the upper part of the altar screen at Wymondham Abbey - Holmes Garden Photos / Alamy

When someone says he has not read a book you know and love, the temptation is to think him abominably ill-read. Yet no one has read most books.

I have not been to most places, but I might have visited Wymondham Abbey before this week, for it is not so far from London and a stupendous sight when you get there.

It looks like some kind of vast beached oil platform built in stone. A hollow ruined octagonal tower is at one end; at the other, an even taller medieval tower, brutally square against the sky without finials or spire.

So, inside, there are no windows at back or front, but from each side of the great Norman-pillared nave, light streams in from the aisles and clerestory windows.

I’d come, though, for the huge reredos or altar screen taking up the whole wall. It was conceived in 1913 by Ninian Comper and the gilt and blue colouring (as in the mosaics at the Martorana in Palermo) finished by 1934. Before, the wall was a blank, which must have been a visual jolt.

I don’t think Comper stands or falls by this wall of coloured saints’ images canopied in gilt Gothic tracery, with some Renaissance elements. His masterpiece was St Mary, Wellingborough (or, for those who prefer simpler lines, St Philip, Cosham).

But only by seeing it in the vast old abbey is it possible to appreciate the screen’s daring and achievement. In 1923, aged 18, John Summerson, to be a leading architectural historian of the century, visited with a friend from the Bartlett School of Architecture: “We found the reredos breath-taking.” Comper had made English Gothic come alive.

His inspiration was the lost reredos at Westminster Abbey, known from a drawing on the mortuary roll of Abbot John Islip, depicting his funeral in 1532.

A coloured copy had been made from a separate source in the 18th century and attracted attention in 1906 when it was reclaimed by Westminster Abbey from the possession of the Society of Antiquaries, which had borrowed it for 115 years.

A study of the roll was published in 1906 by Sir William St John Hope, an influential architectural historian. He recommended Comper for the project at Wymondham. Comper was, as Anthony Symondson points out in his book on the architect, a little wary of St John Hope, finding him “strangely devoid of taste for so great an antiquary”. But he took the job.

The screen’s focal point is the Majestas, Christ in Glory in a mandorla two storeys tall, which Fr Symondson sees as anticipating Graham Sutherland’s monumental tapestry at Coventry.

On either side stand saints contrapposto, or at least seeming to sway a little. The next storey down has the crowned Virgin Mary and Child, with the Annunciation and the Visitation either side. But the eye is then led up to a jutting tester serving as a ciborium or ritual canopy for the high altar, painted and gilt with angels. This is supported by rods from a beam above, across the nave and a one window-bay forward. It is the rood beam, with the crucifix high beneath the roof, flanked, as in the Islip roll, by Mary and John, and then by two six-winged seraphim.

The whole composition, with Christ in Glory and angels worshipping, takes its cue from the book of Revelation. It unites heaven with the liturgy of the altar. Comper had wanted a pyx for the reservation of the Blessed Sacrament to hang from the soffit of the tester.

Altogether, it is hard to think of such a work being done today in an ancient church in England.

